Sunbury, PA

Weis Markets launches campaign to support Paralyzed Veterans of America

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

SUNBURY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Weis Markets announced it launched a six-week campaign to help severely injured American heroes get access to quality healthcare, careers and benefits.

The six-week campaign will support Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases like MS and ALS, according to Weis Markets.

Customers will be encouraged to make small donations at checkout by rounding up their orders to the next dollar or by purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers now through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Weis Markets said customers can also donate by rounding up their purchases at self-checkout.

“We look forward to working with our generous customers to support this worthy cause,” Vice President of Advertising and Marketing for Weis Markets Ron Bonacci said. “Over the last six years, we have generated more than $1.7 million in donations for PVA, an organization that works tirelessly on behalf of injured heroes. It is a great honor to support PVA each year and give back to those who have served our country, including many Weis Markets associates.”

Executive Director of PVA Carl Blake said this is the sixth year the PVA and Weis Markets have partnered together.

“Weis Markets’ support helps PVA to continue our mission and ensure injured veterans receive the benefits they deserve,” Blake said.

More information about PVA can be found online .

