Yankees LF Hicks injures leg in collision, exits ALDS finale

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday after getting hurt in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Both players were chasing Steven Kwan’s shallow pop fly near the left-field line when they banged into each other. The ball appeared to glance off the glove of each fielder before falling for a single that put runners at first and second with one out. Obviously shaken up, Hicks stayed down for a few moments and was checked by an athletic trainer and New York manager Aaron Boone. Hicks walked around slowly a bit before limping off the field with a lower leg injury.
Giants, Jets peel rotten Big Apple label with winning starts

NEW YORK (AP) — All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple — OK, you, too, New Jersey — is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants...
Hopkins ready to provide jolt Cardinals offense needs

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has been one of football’s best receivers for the past decade and he’s also got a streak of self-awareness. Now that the three-time All-Pro is back from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he knows exactly what he brings to an Arizona Cardinals offense that desperately needs a jolt. “One person can’t go out there and win the game,” Hopkins said. “But it does help having someone like myself out there who can dictate how defenses play us.” That’s exactly what the Cardinals (2-4) are hoping happens as they try to rebound from a slow start to the season, particularly on the offensive end. Arizona hosts the New Orleans Saints (2-4) on Thursday night.

