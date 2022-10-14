TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has been one of football’s best receivers for the past decade and he’s also got a streak of self-awareness. Now that the three-time All-Pro is back from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he knows exactly what he brings to an Arizona Cardinals offense that desperately needs a jolt. “One person can’t go out there and win the game,” Hopkins said. “But it does help having someone like myself out there who can dictate how defenses play us.” That’s exactly what the Cardinals (2-4) are hoping happens as they try to rebound from a slow start to the season, particularly on the offensive end. Arizona hosts the New Orleans Saints (2-4) on Thursday night.

