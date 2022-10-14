Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 9-1-1 and said he had shot his roommate. When police got to the apartment in the 900 Block of 5th Street SE, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
WBTV
Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say
WYFF4.com
New information released after girl brings gun to school, deputies say
Deputies released new information Monday evening after an Upstate high school girl was arrested and charged with having a gun at school. Spartanburg County's 3rd District officials said earlier in the day that the student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice after a weapon was found in her vehicle.
my40.tv
14 people face felony charges in retail theft investigation, over 4,000 items recovered
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After weeks of investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged 14 suspects and recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from an area pawn shop. The thefts, which officials say started in mid-July, happened at area Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportsman’s Warehouse locations...
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Sisters plead for answers after brother killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Two sisters are pleading for answers after their brother was killed in a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg
I-40 115 MPH chase with infant in back; 2 arrests, drugs, guns seized: Burke Co. Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 115 MPH chase that included an infant child in the backseat ended with two arrests and drugs and guns being seized, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a disturbance last Thursday around 9 p.m. at the Pond View apartment complex on […]
Spartanburg Co. student arrested after weapon found in vehicle
A student was arrested Monday morning after school officials found a weapon inside her vehicle at school in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
FOX Carolina
SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County. Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Leigh Road when the driver...
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
Upstate student found with gun on campus
An Upstate student is in custody after bringing a gun on campus. Officials in Spartanburg County say, a female student arrived at the Morgan Technology Center Monday morning smelling of marijuana.
WLOS.com
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe after multi-agency search in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing two-year-old child was located safely following a massive search in the Wittenburg community, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:45 a.m. on Monday at a home on Deal Farm Lane. A 2-year-old child was reported missing and […]
my40.tv
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
wccbcharlotte.com
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
Upstate man dead following weekend shooting
An Upstate man is dead following a weekend shooting incident. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on South Church Street in Spartanburg, around 4:45 Sunday morning.
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
One injured in weekend shooting at Upstate festival
One person is injured and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting at an Upstate festival. The shooting happened just before 9 PM Saturday at the Piedmont Interstate Fair in Spartanburg.
