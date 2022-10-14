ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc11news.com

Mesa County’s 2023 proposed budget

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County released its annual proposed budget for 2023. Now, we’re giving you a look at some of the county leaders’ priorities. With this budget, they can determine which objectives are most important and how they can use the money budgeted to them effectively.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater

This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
WHITEWATER, CO
nbc11news.com

Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Short-term rental tax opponent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has proposed a solution to solve the city’s current housing crisis, including a 1% increase in lodging tax and an 8% short-term rental tax. We talked to members of the local hotel industry, business owners and the mayor. Now, an Airbnb owner has joined the conversations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Police response to homelessness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive follow-up an up-close look at what Grand Junction police are doing to reduce homelessness. We’ve told you how city officials struggle with vandalism in park bathrooms and how businesses say the problem’s not improving. “We have a pretty good relationship with...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements

Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Riverdale’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the, Riverdale!. Riverdale is a nine-year-old Boxer mix looking for someone to cuddle up with after a long day. Riverdale is on the older side and would work great in a house with older kids or adults who aren’t as active. He gets along well with other dogs.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Arizona Secretary of State Candidate Promotes Tina Peters’ Election Conspiracy

Mesa County, Colorado, Clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges, may have lost her race in June’s primary GOP election, but her false allegations of election fraud live on through conspiracists in Colorado and nationally. One of those currently rallying under her banner is state Rep. Mark Finchem, Arizona’s Republican candidate for Secretary of State.
ARIZONA STATE
nbc11news.com

Mav Football gets dominant First Home Win against Fort Lewis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The CMU Mavs were looking to break that four game skid and get their first home win. First Quarter, Quarterback Karst Hunter flicked a screen pass to Julian “Booda” Ison. Ison was able to embarrass a defender at the 25 and found lane and was off to the races and he was finally dragged down setting up a terrific trick play. Hunter took the snap handed it off to Ison who then pitched it to Tight End Dagan Reinks would then thrown down field to Hunter who showed off some receiver skills making the catch and putting the Mavs up 7-0. More Mavson the attack Senior Running Back Isaac Maestas who took a sweep nd punched it in from about two yards out putting the Mavs up 14-0. But the Mavs weren’tt done Hunter utilizing the screen game, and found Keyshawn Ashford who found a lane, split defenders and runs it in from over half way out. Mavs would go up 21-0. First quarter wasn’t even done yet and the Mavs wouldn’t take their foot off of the gas. Hunter dropped back and launched a missile down field and he found Jacob Whitmer who reached over a defender for a spectacular grab making it 28-0. The Mavs eventually decided the game was in their control and began using second and third stringers en route to a whopping 70-10 victory.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
COLORADO STATE

