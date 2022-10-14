Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff deputies conduct saturation detail in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arrests and seizures of guns, cars and drugs were the result of saturated detail by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Sixteen sheriff’s deputies issued 40 citations, made six arrests, impounded 11 cars and seized two illegal guns and meth. The...
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested for attempted motor vehicle theft, one still at large
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four of five juveniles who attempted to steal a car on Saturday have been arrested, Peoria Police say. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Wilcox just after noon regarding an attempted motor vehicle theft. When they arrived, officers located five juvenile suspects, who all fled on foot.
aledotimesrecord.com
Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Nathan W. Fall of Canton, Il. was traveling west on US Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police release Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours, safety tips
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released information for those planning on going Trick-or-Treating this year. According to a press release, Trick-or-Treat hours in Peoria this year is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. • Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours. • Never let your children...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire
The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
1470 WMBD
Abandoned Pekin home destroyed by fire
PEKIN, Ill. – An abandoned home in Pekin is considered to be a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon. Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise says the call came in near Derby and Second Streets just after 3:00 P.M. Reeise says a defensive posture had to be taken so...
Central Illinois Proud
Police arrest man for Peoria shooting incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for a shooting incident that occurred in Peoria near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive on Oct. 3. According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child.
25newsnow.com
Man identified after single-vehicle Peoria County crash Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of a single-vehicle crash in Peoria County early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim is Nathan W. Fall, 38, of South Third Avenue in Canton. Harwood says Fall was apparently traveling west on U.S. 24 when,...
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
Two charged in purchase of Oberheim murder weapon
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury with charges related to the purchase of the gun that was used to kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae Corruthers, 28 of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27 of Normal, were charged on October 4 on charges of conspiracy to illegally […]
977wmoi.com
Multiple Meth arrests follow Traffic Stop for Speeding
On 10/12/22 at approximately 3:31 am, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado for a speeding violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Randall McDonald(male, age 59), the Macomb Officer was informed that McDonald did not have a valid Illinois Driver’s License. Through conversing with McDonald and the three passengers; Michael Huber(male, 72), Robert Lewis (male, 40) and Catherine Rudsell (female, 42), the Macomb Officer picked up on identifying indicators of suspected criminal activity. Due to the Officer’s observations, a drug-sniffing K9 was called to the scene. K9 Mac and his partner arrived and provided a free air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Mac alerted to the presence of narcotics. Through a search of the vehicle and its passenger’s, numerous narcotic related items were located. Items located included: approximately 27.9 grams of Methamphetamine contained in numerous small baggies, multiple glass smoking devices and a Hypodermic needle. All four occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested following the preliminary investigation. McDonald was charged with Felony Driving while License Revoked, Speeding 43-mph in a 30-mph zone and a Warren County Warrant. McDonald was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a$700 cash bond. Huber was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Huber was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $500 cash bond.Rudsell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Rudsell was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $300 cash bond.Lewis was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 15 grams < 100 grams, Methamphetamine Delivery, Possession of narcotics Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $5000 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
1470 WMBD
Activist also running for Peoria City Council
PEORIA, Ill. – The man in charge of school safety for Peoria Public Schools isn’t the only candidate for one of the five At Large seats on the Peoria City Council. There’s at least two announced candidates. Longtime East Bluff resident and activist Lawrence Maushard announced on social media back in late-August he, too, is running. Demario Boone announced his candidacy Monday.
