ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
dailycoin.com
Binance Launches CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series Tracking Top 10 Cryptos
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced that it will be launching its first index product that will track the top 10 biggest cryptos, as ranked by their market capitalization. Binance Launches First Index Product. On Monday, October 17th, Binance announced the launch of its...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum Classic forms a bullish pin bar at support. What’s the outlook now?
Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) buyers have defended the $23 support after the price temporarily broke below it. The price is stabilising slightly above the support after recovering by more than 8% in the past 24 hours. But can the cryptocurrency sustain a further recovery?. Macro developments and Ethereum Classic’s own fundamentals...
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
Business Insider
First Mover Americas: Technical Signs Flashing Green for Bitcoin and Ether, Quant Network's Token Surges 14%
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) was up slightly on the day after trading between $19,300 and $19,900 over the weekend. Ether (ETH)...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Fed Governor Christopher Waller is against US CBDC; Tether gets rid of commercial paper reserves
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 14 includes Tether reducing commercial paper reserves to zero, Bitcoin surging above $19,000 following a decline after CPI data and Mango Markets voting to approve a $47 million bounty for the hacker behind its $100 million exploit. Stablecoin issuer Tether announced today...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
coinjournal.net
Polygon’s MATIC flashes a bullish signal. Should you buy it?
Is Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) one of the most attractive cryptocurrencies below $1?. Probably yes, given the stability it has exhibited amid the bear market. After an inflation-inspired flash crash on Thursday, MATIC is back to winning ways. As of press time, MATIC had made an intra-day recovery of 11%. The gains were widespread across the crypto sector. However, the token’s gains were noticeable and looking likely to continue.
crypto-economy.com
Binance Launches First Index Product to Track Top 10 Cryptos
Crypto exchange behemoth, Binance, has just rolled out its first index product, the “Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index”, that will track the performance of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index is the first segment in its Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The index...
u.today
Max Keiser Breaks Down Whether He Holds XRP, Aside from Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Some of the Biggest Asset Managers Are Building Out Their Crypto Teams, Says Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder
Recently, Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital (MCD), talked about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are preparing to go “all-in” on crypto. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Pompliano said:. “Regardless of what happens to price...
boundingintocrypto.com
NFT domain remains prominent; Opensea launched on Avalanche
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. While cryptocurrencies have been suffering, the blockchain industry as a whole has also taken a blow in terms of growth. Various projects and organizations even had to close shop due to financial distress, caused by the bearish sentiments. However, this may not be the same for every blockchain-based organization. Infact, the growth of NFT marketplaces remains prominent, as Opensea launched on Avalanche.
Ark Investments’ Yassine Elmandjra Is Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Bitcoin Will Hit 1 Million Per Coin By 2030.
Ark Investment Management analyst Yassine Elmamdjra believes that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin by the year 2030. Earlier, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investments, had also reiterated a similar statement, adding that BTC will hit $1 million by 2030. Ark Investments management analyst Yassine Elmandjra is incredibly bullish...
coinjournal.net
BNB defends $267 support. Should you buy it?
Binance (BNB/USD) trades at $273.7. The trading happened after the cryptocurrency fell to $257 on Thursday. BNB has since left a bullish trail that could interest buyers. But first, let’s look at a short brief. For the past week, BNB has been bearish and remains 2% down in the...
