Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus Open House
Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus Open House on Sat., Oct. 22. An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will...
Thinning Operations Starting Now Mid-October
Thinning Operations Starting on the Chino Valley and Bradshaw Ranger District. Beginning mid-October 2022 and continuing for approximately 3 months, a contractor working on the Chino Valley Ranger District will be using heavy equipment to thin approximately 500 acres of the Sinks Mastication project. This project is being implemented under the Chino Landscape Restoration Project. The project area is located on national forest lands northwest of Chino Valley in the Williamson Valley area.
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport
At approximately 9:05 on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single-engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway. Prescott...
NEW UPDATE RIMROCK SHOOTING RESULTS IN TWO FATALITIES
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 17, 2022) –On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in Rimrock after an argument.
Early voting for the November 8, 2022 General Election has started!
YAVAPAI COUNTY RECORDER, ADMINISTRATION AND SHERIFF’S OFFICE OFFER JOINT INFORMATION ON UPCOMING ELECTION. Early voting for the November 8, 2022 General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season.
Yavapai County Seeks Your Feedback On Traffic Study For Significant roads
Yavapai County Seeks Community Feedback on Regionally Significant Corridors. Study and Cornville Road/Tissaw Road Roundabout Design Concept Report. The Yavapai County Public Works Department invites members of the public to share feedback on current issues and challenges they face on Cornville Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road, and Iron Springs Road. Feedback will help Yavapai County better understand current transportation issues and what potential solutions our residents and travelers would like to see along these corridors.
19 YEARS SINCE TWO VICTIMS WERE FOUND MURDERED
THE YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION ON A COLD CASE DOUBLE HOMICIDE. It has been 19 years since two victims were found murdered in the back of a pickup truck in the area of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
Error Found in Mayer Water District Ballot Language
Error Found in Mayer Water District Ballot Language. Registered voters within the Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District (DWID), or individuals that own property within the district received ballots last week with an error in the ballot language. The portion of the ballot for the Mayer DWID Governing Board read, “VOTE...
Mayaor Phil Goode Weekly Update
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. After four Public Meetings regarding the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District (AVO), the Planning and Zoning Commission continued the public hearing, last week on Thursday, October 13th. The meeting took place at the City Council Chambers, and lasted from 9:00 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon. The 4 ½ hours were spent hearing staff presentations, resident comments and information from attorneys representing parties opposed to the AVO. Finally, the Planning and Zoning Commission members determined that they needed more information and time to discuss what they had learned before making a decision. The commission voted to continue the Public Hearing to the next meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, October 27 at 9 AM.
October 18, 2022
