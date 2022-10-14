Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. After four Public Meetings regarding the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District (AVO), the Planning and Zoning Commission continued the public hearing, last week on Thursday, October 13th. The meeting took place at the City Council Chambers, and lasted from 9:00 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon. The 4 ½ hours were spent hearing staff presentations, resident comments and information from attorneys representing parties opposed to the AVO. Finally, the Planning and Zoning Commission members determined that they needed more information and time to discuss what they had learned before making a decision. The commission voted to continue the Public Hearing to the next meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, October 27 at 9 AM.

