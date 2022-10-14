Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Rep. Ashley Hinson Hospitalized in Cedar Rapids
A televised debate in Iowa's second congressional district has been canceled after U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Hinson's chief of staff issued a statement saying that "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital...where she is being treated for a kidney infection." In an update on Monday afternoon, Hinson was said to be feeling better but would remain hospitalized overnight.
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
UI President: Support Student-Athletes Despite Rough Season
Bear with me. I'm trying to be nice. Iowa's football team sits at 3-3 going into its game this weekend against Ohio St. and it's natural after a 10-win season last year, for fans to expect a lot better. There's a lot of blame being unloaded on anyone on the sideline named Ferentz, but the University of Iowa's president says she'd like you to keep it away from the players and continue to support the team.
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
This Week’s Hawkeye Kid Captain Had Surgery Before He Was Born
The Hawkeyes will need a bit of a boost this week as they take on the number 2 ranked team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The season hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far for the Hawkeyes but this is a new week. What better way to make your mark on this year's college football season, than upsetting one of the best teams in college football, in their home stadium? Gavin Miller is this week's Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes and hopefully, he can bring the team some luck.
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]
There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
Illinois Is On Track To Beat Iowa Corn Yields
This growing season came with its challenges for farmers across Iowa. First, farmers were feeling the effects of high fertilizer prices, then we had a little bit later start when it came to planting, and then parts of the state were hit with drought. As we are getting into harvest,...
Eastern Iowa Farmers Hurting From Low Mississippi River Levels
Here in Eastern Iowa, we are no strangers to the Mississippi River. The massive river on our state’s eastern border separates us from Illinois and Wisconsin but connects us to important trade ports in Louisiana. Some areas of the river are so low, there are places that were once...
Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]
In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
Iowa Fan Makes Everyone Jealous At Country Superstar’s Concert
One fan finally posted her amazing interaction with one of the biggest names in country music after his stellar concert in Iowa a few weeks ago. We can't seem to get enough of Luke Bryan, can we?. The 'American Idol' judge returned to Iowa on Friday, September 23rd to round...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island
As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
Iowa Restaurants to See “Dramatic Change” in Inspection Schedule
According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, a new rule will "dramatically change" how often restaurants in the state are subject to health department inspections. Instead of the current inspection schedule of every three years, it will be rolled back to every five. In addition to inspections every three years, they are also checked following ownership changes and directly in response to complaints. Those will continue, but "in the absence of those issues, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals intends to visit each Iowa restaurant no more than once every five years under a set of new rules." Those new rules take effect on November 9.
Former Hawkeye Hooper Waived Two Months After Contract Signing
Just two months ago, former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Joe Wieskamp signed his first fully-guaranteed NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The deal was for two years and $4.4 million. In what appeared to be a great setup for the Muscatine, Iowa native to show off his skills and...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
98.1 KHAK
KHAK Presents Old Dominion in Cedar Rapids
KHAK presents Old Dominion's "No Bad Vibes Tour" at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids. Tickets go on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena box office or online. There's a special KHAK presale on Thursday, October 27. To receive presale information on the 26th at 2:30 p.m., download the free 98.1 KHAK app and turn on concert/event alerts.
From Selling Cars To Selling Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin
This week, we explored two of the top five pork tenderloins in the state that happened to be located out here in northeast Iowa. On Friday, to mark the halfway point of #Porktober22, the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced its official Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. But...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0