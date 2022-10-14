ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools

If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
Rep. Ashley Hinson Hospitalized in Cedar Rapids

A televised debate in Iowa's second congressional district has been canceled after U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Hinson's chief of staff issued a statement saying that "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital...where she is being treated for a kidney infection." In an update on Monday afternoon, Hinson was said to be feeling better but would remain hospitalized overnight.
UI President: Support Student-Athletes Despite Rough Season

Bear with me. I'm trying to be nice. Iowa's football team sits at 3-3 going into its game this weekend against Ohio St. and it's natural after a 10-win season last year, for fans to expect a lot better. There's a lot of blame being unloaded on anyone on the sideline named Ferentz, but the University of Iowa's president says she'd like you to keep it away from the players and continue to support the team.
This Week’s Hawkeye Kid Captain Had Surgery Before He Was Born

The Hawkeyes will need a bit of a boost this week as they take on the number 2 ranked team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The season hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far for the Hawkeyes but this is a new week. What better way to make your mark on this year's college football season, than upsetting one of the best teams in college football, in their home stadium? Gavin Miller is this week's Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes and hopefully, he can bring the team some luck.
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]

There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
Illinois Is On Track To Beat Iowa Corn Yields

This growing season came with its challenges for farmers across Iowa. First, farmers were feeling the effects of high fertilizer prices, then we had a little bit later start when it came to planting, and then parts of the state were hit with drought. As we are getting into harvest,...
Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]

In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island

As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
Iowa Restaurants to See “Dramatic Change” in Inspection Schedule

According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, a new rule will "dramatically change" how often restaurants in the state are subject to health department inspections. Instead of the current inspection schedule of every three years, it will be rolled back to every five. In addition to inspections every three years, they are also checked following ownership changes and directly in response to complaints. Those will continue, but "in the absence of those issues, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals intends to visit each Iowa restaurant no more than once every five years under a set of new rules." Those new rules take effect on November 9.
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
KHAK Presents Old Dominion in Cedar Rapids

KHAK presents Old Dominion's "No Bad Vibes Tour" at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids. Tickets go on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena box office or online. There's a special KHAK presale on Thursday, October 27. To receive presale information on the 26th at 2:30 p.m., download the free 98.1 KHAK app and turn on concert/event alerts.
From Selling Cars To Selling Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin

This week, we explored two of the top five pork tenderloins in the state that happened to be located out here in northeast Iowa. On Friday, to mark the halfway point of #Porktober22, the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced its official Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. But...
