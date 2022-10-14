Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 8
BAY CITY, MI – We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
MLive.com
Golden Helmet Award winners give heart-and-soul effort in Week 8
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
MLive.com
Teammates make history on Bay County Boys Soccer Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here is a look at final regular season statistic leaders for boys soccer for the 2022 season at the Bay County high schools of Bay City Central (C), Bay City Western (W), John Glenn (JG), Essexville Garber (G) and Pinconning (P). Adam Wingeier claimed the Bay...
Defense carries Goodrich to first Metro League football championship
LINDEN, MI – Great defense has been the calling card of Goodrich’s football team all season and it was the same thing that delivered the Martians’ first Metro League championship. Goodrich pitched its third shutout of the season Saturday night, when the Martians held host Linden to...
abc12.com
Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class. Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
Family, coaching paths lead Mike Boyd to Saginaw Hall of Fame
Despite his legacy, Mike Boyd didn’t intend to coach. But because of it, his intentions and destination were not the same. Boyd, 62, will join his father, Leo “Smokey” Boyd, and his uncle, Pat Boyd, in the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. The induction banquet is Sunday, Nov. 6, at Horizons Conference Center.
Five Flint-area football teams ranked in top 10 by AP, four by coaches association
FLINT – Five Flint-area high school football teams are ranked among the top 10 this week by The Associated Press while four are in the coaches association top 10. In the AP poll, Davison (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in Division while Lapeer (7-1) received honorable mention.
thelascopress.com
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody Wins State Golf Title
During this year’s Ally Challenge, The Lasco Press had the opportunity to speak with Grand Blanc High School Golfer, Kate Brody. Already with a State Championship earned in her sophomore season, Kate talked about her goals for her senior year. Winning another State golf title, enjoying her final year of high school, and looking forward to representing the University of Wisconsin golf team, where she had accepted a scholarship offer.
MLive.com
Garber’s ‘sweetie pie’ doesn’t need killer instinct to reach 1,000 kills
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Ashlee Lenhard is on the verge of becoming Essexville Garber’s all-time leader in kills. Without the killer instinct. Volleyball players who excel at the net often sport an attacking mindset, an aggressive attitude and even a bit of a mean streak. None of that seems to fit Lenhard’s nature.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
abc12.com
Students and parents upset that dismissed Kearsley football coach is still teaching
Students and parents raised concerns about dismissed Kearsley football coach Sean Fitzgerald continuing to teach in the district. Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom. Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head...
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
See fall 2022 count day numbers for Genesee County school districts
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The 10-day period that Michigan schools have to report their fall student head count is now over. Fall count day in Michigan was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It is held annually in the fall and spring semesters to calculate the amount of state appropriations that each school district will receive.
Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies expands sweet business with new Bay City store
BAY CITY, MI — Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is expanding its sweet business with a new Bay City location. The gourmet cookie bakery’s newest store opened in August at 111 N. Linn St., near Midland Street, in Bay City. Heidi’s offers more than 50 types of cookies,...
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
abc12.com
Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be...
Five candidates to chase Chesaning council seats in November
CHESANING, MI — Five candidates will seek three seats on the 7-member Chesaning Village Council during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Candidates Danielle Chludil, Phillip Larner, Mikel Navarre, Tina Powell and Rodney Toma will campaign for the openings on the nonpartisan council.
East Village Magazine
New state park will bring “stability” and “open up the river to the community,” Michigan DNR Director says
The Flint City Council approved a resolution Monday night to allow the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to invest $30.2 million in establishing a state park along much of the Flint River. The park is envisioned to encompass 230 acres stretching approximately 3 miles east to west...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Comments / 0