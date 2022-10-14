Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beckham Visiting Bills? Odell Reveals ‘Krazy’ Truth About Free Agency Rumor
Odell Beckham Jr. will almost certainly let the world know when he really makes a decision about his 2022 football future. Even more certain? If you get something wrong while speculating about that future, OBJ might call you out on your "krazy'' rumor. “Da commments be funny den a bihhhh!,”...
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. This game was special for both players. Three years...
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
DeSean Jackson to Sign With Ravens, per Report
DeSean Jackson’s visit to Baltimore appears to have been successful. The Ravens are signing Jackson to their active roster, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Baltimore brought him in for a visit on Tuesday and decided to sign the veteran to their receiving core. Baltimore will be the sixth team...
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Notebook Moves
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs. The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ... *The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom,...
Cowboys Fans Ripped by Eagles Leader as ‘Pop Culture Commercialism’
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are fighting for the lead in the NFC East, so they are alike ... right?. Not in one regard, as Eagles vet Jason Kelce tells Sports Radio 94 WIP that the two fan bases represent "polar opposites." "You have the Philadelphia fan base, which...
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Zeke ‘Pride’: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
Analyzing Alec Pierce’s Game-Winning Touchdown vs Jaguars: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts stayed in the win column in week six, as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 this past Sunday. Trailing by one point with under a minute left in the game, rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce hauled in a 32-yard touchdown to give the Colts the victory. In...
Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye
HOUSTON — Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the...
Could Giants Look to Move a Receiver Before Trade Deadline?
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have an abundance of wide receivers on paper, many of whom are relatively obscure names around the league, like Richie James, David Sills V, and Marcus Johnson, that have been getting the job done during the team’s 5-1 start. In contrast, more prominent names like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have struggled to stay healthy and be productive.
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Playcaller Change?
During the tenure of former Buccaneers' head coach, Bruce Arians, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense was steadily in the top-3 when it came to top offenses in the NFL. Now that Arians has retired, Todd Bowles has taken over the HC position while much of the same has stayed intact - including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
Big Opportunity, Big Step Forward for Noah
Thanks to a rash of injuries, Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene has another chance to prove he belongs in the team's long-term plans. If his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is any indication, things might be different this time. Igbinoghene, the 2020 Dolphins first-round pick who was a...
Wilson Addresses Potential ‘Division’ in Broncos’ Locker Room
It's pretty darn hard to sugarcoat the plight of the 2-4 Denver Broncos, especially after coughing up their second straight overtime defeat in a row. The Broncos fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, 19-16. The Broncos next face a rapidly ascending New York Jets team. Without a...
Amazon to Broadcast NFL Game on ‘Black Friday’ in 2023
The NFL announced Tuesday it is adding a new holiday game next year. The league plans on scheduling a game for Black Friday that will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This game will be added to a full slate of games during Thanksgiving week....
Packers Bring Safety Back to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back safety Innis Gaines, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers also released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad. That leaves the team with one vacancy, should they choose to fill it.
2023 NFL Draft: Week 7 Stock Report
How can't you be romantic about football? What a beautiful week of games and exciting endings. If you were looking for a week full of big-time football, this was it. This week was loaded with teams who had the chance to prove they were as good as advertised and could play with anyone in the country. Both individual players and entire teams had opportunities to show what they're about. Teams like Tennessee and Syracuse were trying to stay undefeated, while players Bijan Robinson and Blake Corum were making Heisman statements.
