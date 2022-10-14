LAS VEGAS – Joanderson Brito was one of the biggest favorites on the UFC Fight Night 212 card, and for good reason. Brito (14-3-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) easily dispatched short-notice replacement opponent Lucas Alexander (7-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) in their featherweight bout on Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex. A rear-naked choke got the job done at the 2:02 mark of Round 1.

