Colonie Center delivers $3k in new clothes to homeless shelter
Colonie Center delivered more than $3,000 worth of new clothes Monday to people at St. Paul’s Center in Rensselaer. The money raised came from the Cosmecon event back in September. The center then worked with the non-profit to make sure specific needs were met for each person.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs preparing new homeless shelter
Saratoga Springs will be setting up a new homeless shelter at the beginning of next year. It will be a low barrier shelter at 5 Williams Street. The city will be building the shelter while the existing senior citizen’s center moves to 290 West Avenue. They will also keep...
WNYT
Lake George ice castles to return in February
The Lake George Ice Castles are coming back in February – with upgrades. Some major additions include an ice bar, whimsical winter characters for meet and greets and more ice-carved tunnels. Each castle is approximately an acre in size and consists of more than 25 million pounds of ice.
WNYT
Hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
State police tell us they responded to reports of an injured hiker Saturday afternoon at Moreau Lake State Park. Police say they found the hurt hiker near the waterfall trail. The hiker was safely taken off the mountain. The injured hiker was taken to the Saratoga Hospital for an evaluation.
WNYT
Former NYC mayor de Blasio will teach NYU graduate course
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will return to his alma mater New York University for a teaching job. De Blasio, who is spending the fall term as a teaching fellow at Harvard University’s schools of government and public health, will join NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service as the 2023 Marnold Visiting Fellow, the university announced.
WNYT
Albany hosts post office job fair
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair, as we approach the busy holiday season. A job fair was held today at the Albany General Mail Facility on Karner Rd. The postal service is looking to fill immediate openings for plenty of positions. Applicants must be 18 or older, and must pass a drug screening along with a background check.
WNYT
Roadwork to cause closures in Amsterdam
The Department of Transportation will be restoring the pavement through Wednesday, October 19. There will be a detour for all drivers affected by this. The D.O.T. also stated a reminder for drivers to slow down and drive carefully in work zones.
WNYT
Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
WNYT
Long road to recovery for sword attack victim Jon Romano
It has been just over six weeks since a man wielding two swords savagely attacked Jon Romano inside an Albany homeless shelter. Romano, 34, is now continuing his convalescence at an area nursing home after spending more than a month at Albany Medical Center. Speaking exclusively to NewsChannel 13, Romano...
WNYT
Police: Amsterdam toddler’s death caused by internal injuries
Police in Amsterdam are investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. Police received a 911 call on October 9, saying the child was not breathing. The child died three days later at Albany Med. A medical examiner found the child died from internal injuries. Amsterdam police and the state police...
WNYT
Investigators: Speed, alcohol factors in deadly Amsterdam crash
Investigators say speed and alcohol both played a role in a deadly Amsterdam crash, Monday morning. It happened on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow and Truax Road. Yogeshwer Meghbarran, 27, of Schenectady was killed, says the sheriff’s department. Police say Meghbarran was driving and somehow lost control and...
WNYT
Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting
Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
WNYT
One person killed in Amsterdam crash
One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
WNYT
Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty to fire that damaged Berkshires restaurant
A man has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire that damaged a popular restaurant in the Berkshires. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Jerry Sebastino pleaded not guilty Monday in Berkshire Superior Court. The former employee of the Old Forge restaurant in Lanesborough faced one...
WNYT
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
WNYT
Police: Teen caught with loaded gun at Crossgates
The Guilderland Police Department arrested a 17-year-old caught carrying a loaded gun inside Crossgates Mall on Saturday. Police say the weapon was a defaced 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun. The suspect was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. The teen was arraigned in Albany...
WNYT
Washington County fire under investigation
A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. There are few details at this point. NewsChannel 13 has a call out to the fire chief. We will bring you...
WNYT
Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
