Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
View the original article to see embedded media. Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Texas back in June and is garnering plenty of hype considering his talent level and the fact that he’s a member of the Manning family.
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. This game was special for both players. Three years...
Beckham Visiting Bills? Odell Reveals ‘Krazy’ Truth About Free Agency Rumor
Odell Beckham Jr. will almost certainly let the world know when he really makes a decision about his 2022 football future. Even more certain? If you get something wrong while speculating about that future, OBJ might call you out on your "krazy'' rumor. “Da commments be funny den a bihhhh!,”...
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27. It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.
DeSean Jackson to Sign With Ravens, per Report
DeSean Jackson’s visit to Baltimore appears to have been successful. The Ravens are signing Jackson to their active roster, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Baltimore brought him in for a visit on Tuesday and decided to sign the veteran to their receiving core. Baltimore will be the sixth team...
Analyzing Alec Pierce’s Game-Winning Touchdown vs Jaguars: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts stayed in the win column in week six, as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 this past Sunday. Trailing by one point with under a minute left in the game, rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce hauled in a 32-yard touchdown to give the Colts the victory. In...
Zeke ‘Pride’: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye
HOUSTON — Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the...
VIDEO: Tom Brady Goes Off Explicitly at Buccaneers Offensive Line
Another week, another disappointing showing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. No matter what they do, it doesn't seem like anything is going to work at the moment. With the weapons, Tampa Bay has, including the greatest quarterback of all time throwing them the football, this offense simply needs to be better.
Andrew Whitworth Bothered by Tom Brady’s Absence from Bucs’ Practice
Reigning Super Bowl champion and freshly retired All-Pro left tackle, Andrew Whitworth has a lot of respect for Tom Brady. Like Brady, Whitworth knows a thing or two about being the 'old guy' playing in the National Football League. Which one could argue gives Whitworth a unique perspective when it...
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
Big Opportunity, Big Step Forward for Noah
Thanks to a rash of injuries, Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene has another chance to prove he belongs in the team's long-term plans. If his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is any indication, things might be different this time. Igbinoghene, the 2020 Dolphins first-round pick who was a...
Could Giants Look to Move a Receiver Before Trade Deadline?
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have an abundance of wide receivers on paper, many of whom are relatively obscure names around the league, like Richie James, David Sills V, and Marcus Johnson, that have been getting the job done during the team’s 5-1 start. In contrast, more prominent names like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have struggled to stay healthy and be productive.
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
NFL power rankings, Week 7
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders. Here are the rankings heading into Week 7:. Super Bowl...
‘Character’ Flaw: Jack Easterby’s Time With Patriots Foreshadowed Acrimonious End With Texans
At long last, the Houston Texans have parted ways with now former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby, who was originally hired in 2019, had been the subject of much controversy, and by default, much scorn from Texans fans, and media alike, during his tumultuous tenure in Houston.
Falcons ‘Not Satisfied’ After Marcus Mariota Leads Big Win Over 49ers - Live Game Updates
“We’re not going to be satisfied,” Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after Sunday's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. “We’re going to continue to grow … and improve. It’s just a fun group to coach. I’m really proud of those guys.”
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
