Sunday Puzzle: Words of a feather
And it's time to play The Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: And Will, please remind us of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes,...
Baking 'Pan Solo' might take more than 100 hours, but the time spent is worth it
JOHN BOYEGA: (As Finn) Solo, we'll figure it out. We'll use the Force. HARRISON FORD: (As Han Solo) That's not how the Force works. PETER MAYHEW: (As Chewbacca, speaking Shyriiwook). PFEIFFER: I think the answer has to be Han Solo. CHANG: Close, but you'd butter think again. We're talking about...
The final word: Is the thumbs-up emoji dead?
Reports of the death of the thumbs-up emoji have been greatly exaggerated. Or maybe not. In any case, let's consider how emojis, like words, can be interpreted in many different ways. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. So you may have heard the thumbs-up emoji is dead, as in not cool - don't...
Meet Lebanon's first all-female thrash metal band in a new documentary
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Shery Bechara and Lilas Mayassi, co-founders of Lebanon's first all-female thrash metal band, "Slave to Sirens," and the subjects of a new documentary, "Sirens." (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. What you're hearing is happening at the ruins of a Roman temple. It's an orchestra...
My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store
The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a man who remembers when an employee at a shoe store helped his wife, who lives with early onset Alzheimer's. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
The 5-minute daily playtime ritual that can get your kids to listen better
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm your host, Marielle Segarra, and I have Beck Harlan, LIFE KIT's visuals editor, with us. BECK HARLAN, BYLINE: Hi, Marielle. HARLAN: I have something I really want you to listen to. SEGARRA: Ooh, let's hear it. HARLAN: That is so tall, Gus. AUGUST GRABOWSKY:...
Mexican audiences started a trend of throwing stuffed toys at performers
Music fans in Mexico are throwing things at artists, but they aren't getting hurt. In fact, the artists welcome it because the objects are small stuffed toys. Jeanette Hernandez is a freelance culture writer who follows all things in Latin pop culture. JEANETTE HERNANDEZ: It started out what seemed like...
Mother-daughter bakers create a 6 foot Han Solo sculpture in bread
(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH (DARTH VADER'S THEME)") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mother-daughter team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan love baking, and they also love science fiction. Their latest creation combines both. It's a six-foot sculpture of Han Solo as he looked at the end of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Remember, Han was frozen in carbonite, hands straining to reach out. The whole thing is made out of bread. They call it Pan Solo. It's MORNING EDITION.
What happens when an underdog soccer club gets the attention of a couple of actors
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rob McElhenney about the finale of Welcome to Wrexham, the Hulu docuseries that follows his and Ryan Reynolds' efforts to help a Welsh team. And finally today, what happens when an underdog Welsh soccer club gets the attention of two Hollywood stars looking for a new challenge? Two years ago, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided, as one does, that running the world's third oldest professional soccer club was just the challenge they were looking for, despite knowing next to nothing about professional soccer. The team, Wrexham, had been sitting in U.K. football's lowest tier for 14 years. That's when Reynolds, better known for playing the Marvel character Deadpool, and McElhenney of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" stepped in. Here's Ryan Reynolds making the duo's sales pitch on a conference call to Wrexham's fans and club executives.
Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5
Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
The Thistle & Shamrock: Fall Compilation
There is always plenty of new music to check out on The Thistle & Shamrock. The radio show has debuted hundreds of new artists, many of whom have become well-known in the folk, roots and acoustic music world. In this episode, Fiona Ritchie revisits some recent releases and debuts from the summer, and delves further into recordings all highly deserving of more air time before the next batch of new music hits the airwaves. Some of the the artists featured include Ruth Keggin and Rachel Hair, John Doyle and Mick McAuley, and piper Kyle Warren.
