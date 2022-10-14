Read full article on original website
Related
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
15 Terrifying Details About The Unsolved Mystery That Inspired Netflix's "The Watcher"
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
Review: 'Black Adam,' a superhero franchise born on a Rock
"Black Adam," with Dwayne Johnson making his big-screen superhero debut, isn't bad, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy
Dwayne Johnson is great as Black Adam. Too bad his movie sucks.
The Rock's DC movie falls victim to the same fate as many movies before it. It delivers interesting characters in a mediocre superhero film.
Kearney Hub
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4'
According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Ford is replacing the late William Hurt in the role of General Ross. Hurt died earlier this year at the age of 71. Ford will make his first appearance as the character in 'Captain America: New World Order'. Anthony Mackie will reprise the role of Sam Wilson. The newest film of the franchise will follow the events of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. In the TV miniseries, Mackie's Wilson finally accepted Captain America's shield.
Lizzo Dances in Cropped Sweater, Dark Jeans & Nike Dunks in DC
Lizzo busted a move in front of the White House in a recent social media post. The “About Damn Time” singer posted to her TikTok account on Monday. In her video, she danced to her song, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” in the nation’s capital and captioned the post, “If I ever run for president I’m playing this at the debates”. Lizzo wore a cool and casual look for the video, pairing a black cropped sweater over a black cropped tank top. She added dark wash jeans with white stitching to the look, and she accessorized with a gold chain watch...
Kearney Hub
'Halloween Ends' renews streaming debate
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget, which has been reported to be between $20 and $30 million. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million.
Kearney Hub
'Magpie Murders' gives Lesley Manville the stretch she seeks
Don’t look for a through-line in Lesley Manville’s Oscar-nominated career. There isn’t any. “What gets me up in the morning is that I can play Susan Ryeland and then I can play Princess Margaret and then I can play Ada Harris and they’re all different ends of the social spectrum,” she says. “I get excited when it’s a character or type of character that I’ve not really played before.”
Comments / 0