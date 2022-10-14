ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Dobie James
3d ago

Ist degree felonies for all of them, they will definitely be doing some prison time. my best advice to all of these fine upstanding pillars of there community, don't drop the soap homies.

click orlando

Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

Rover.com sitter arrested after dog dies of heatstroke, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa woman who worked through Rover.com as a dogsitter was arrested after a dog in her care died of heatstroke. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Heather Chambers, 33, was arrested Oct. 14 for a felony charge of animal cruelty. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Residents frustrated over continued growth in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners got a look at the long backups residents in St. Cloud have to deal with every morning on Nolte Road and Old Canoe Creek Road just before the Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp. Over 30 residents took the podium on Monday night...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL

