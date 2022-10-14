Read full article on original website
Dobie James
3d ago
Ist degree felonies for all of them, they will definitely be doing some prison time. my best advice to all of these fine upstanding pillars of there community, don't drop the soap homies.
click orlando
2 in custody after South Florida vehicle chase possibly linked to Orlando homicide, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were taken into custody in South Florida after authorities spotted a vehicle possibly connected to a homicide in Orlando, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies pursued the vehicle Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale before the driver crashed into...
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian
At least seven men have reportedly been arrested following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian for allegedly looting. The five men who were found to be looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Supplied / Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
click orlando
Seminole County deputy helps save Geneva man from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy helped rescue a man who nearly drowned in Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters, officials said. Deputy Todd Moderson, of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, helped rescue a man whom a Geneva neighbor described as “on the cusp of death” and was mostly submerged under floodwaters.
click orlando
Rover.com sitter arrested after dog dies of heatstroke, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa woman who worked through Rover.com as a dogsitter was arrested after a dog in her care died of heatstroke. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Heather Chambers, 33, was arrested Oct. 14 for a felony charge of animal cruelty. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on...
click orlando
Man fatally stabs wife in front of son during fight over child discipline in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An argument over how to discipline a child led a man to fatally stab his wife in front of her 10-year-old son Monday before turning the knife on himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona home, deputies say; 3 children unharmed inside
DELTONA, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after being stabbed inside a home in Deltona, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
click orlando
Winter Haven father and son arrested after shooting at woman’s car, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Haven father and his 15-year-old son face several charges, including attempted murder, after shooting at a woman’s car near their apartment, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to an apartment complex located at 4900 Cypress Gardens Road in...
click orlando
New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
click orlando
Orange County deputy found slumped over in car arrested on DUI charge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Saturday morning by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman, 29, was arrested Saturday while he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to...
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, 3 children found in home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a stabbing call at 2742 Gramercy Drive in Deltona around 6:15 p.m. According to a news release, upon arrival, they found a man and woman in the...
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
fox35orlando.com
Husband stabbed wife to death during argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining their child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said.
click orlando
Residents frustrated over continued growth in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners got a look at the long backups residents in St. Cloud have to deal with every morning on Nolte Road and Old Canoe Creek Road just before the Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp. Over 30 residents took the podium on Monday night...
WINKNEWS.com
City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
click orlando
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 28-year-old man in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – An arrest was made in the shooting death of 28-year-old man‚ according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air on the way to Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
