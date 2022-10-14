ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

just saying
1d ago

inflation and the destruction of America is because Americans are allowing it to happen instead of taking Joey and his clowns out

Last Man Standing
1d ago

Yeah, yeah, and this inflation was going to be transitory according to the “experts”. In other words, these writers are clueless.

Jeffrey White
1d ago

the biggest driver of inflation is money printing. that's not stopping so neither is inflation.

