What channel is Steelers vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers narrowly escaped against the Falcons last weekend, after a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty prevented Atlanta from getting the ball back and having a chance to win the game. The Buccaneers' offense has hit plenty of bumps through five games, but Tampa does find itself alone atop the NFC South at 3-2. Most importantly, Brady finally has top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin healthy at the same time.
Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers

It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 6

It's all about the rush — and the Rush — on Sunday night. The Cowboys were handed a bad hand, both literally and figuratively, when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. But, thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, Dallas has stayed afloat and played to a 4-1 record entering a massive divisional showdown against the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night.
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB out vs. Buccaneers after concussion suffered on big hit from Devin White

The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
Why the Bills' Jordan Poyer rode 15 hours in a car each way to play at Kansas City in Week 6

Bills vs. Chiefs was the biggest game so far in the 2022 NFL season for both teams. Don't believe that? Just ask Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer didn't appear on the team's final Week 6 injury report; he had recovered from an injury to his ribs, meaning he was cleared to play. But Poyer wasn't cleared to fly to Kansas City from Buffalo for the game, due to the difference in air pressure.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings

With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.

