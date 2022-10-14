Read full article on original website
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Sporting News
What channel is Steelers vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers narrowly escaped against the Falcons last weekend, after a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty prevented Atlanta from getting the ball back and having a chance to win the game. The Buccaneers' offense has hit plenty of bumps through five games, but Tampa does find itself alone atop the NFC South at 3-2. Most importantly, Brady finally has top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin healthy at the same time.
Sporting News
Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers
It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
Sporting News
Tom Brady takes out frustration on Buccaneers' offensive linemen after first-half struggles vs. Steelers
The Buccaneers' offense was expected to have an easy time moving the ball against the Steelers in Week 6. Pittsburgh was missing most of its starting secondary, including All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so Tom Brady and Co. were supposed to feast upon the backup players. Instead, Tampa Bay found itself...
Sporting News
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Sporting News
Why did Blake Griffin change his jersey number to 91? How Celtics forward is paying tribute to an NBA legend
Not only will Blake Griffin be wearing a new uniform this season, but he'll also be sporting a new number. Shortly after it was revealed that the Celtics would start the 2022-23 season without defensive ace Robert Williams III, news broke that Boston was signing Griffin to a one-year contract.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
Sporting News
What happened to Melvin Gordon? Broncos sideline RB during 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chargers
There's not much for Broncos country to be happy about in the backfield. When Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, that opened the door for Melvin Gordon to get a bit more volume. Unbeknownst to fantasy owners, that wouldn't necessarily be the case. During the Broncos' 19-16...
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 6
It's all about the rush — and the Rush — on Sunday night. The Cowboys were handed a bad hand, both literally and figuratively, when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. But, thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, Dallas has stayed afloat and played to a 4-1 record entering a massive divisional showdown against the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night.
Sporting News
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
Sporting News
Why Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots reportedly got 'a little sideways' after Josh McDaniels departure, ankle injury
Mac Jones' second season with the Patriots hasn't gone as planned to date. Many were hoping that the 2021 first-round pick would take a step forward in 2022 after a promising rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to only Ja'Marr Chase.
Sporting News
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB out vs. Buccaneers after concussion suffered on big hit from Devin White
The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
Sporting News
How Patrick Mahomes' no-look passes, Chiefs' trick plays mystify opposing defenses
Kansas City has a magician under center. The tricks don't always come off — who could forget this interception against Washington last year — but when it comes to making something out of nothing in the blink of an eye, few players compare to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Sporting News
Why was Mitch Trubisky benched? Steelers QB's confrontation with Diontae Johnson gave Kenny Pickett opportunity
Many assumed that Mitch Trubisky was benched by the Steelers in Week 4 because of his poor performance to start the 2022 NFL season. That wasn't, however, the only thing that prompted Pittsburgh to thrust first-round rookie Kenny Pickett into action against the Jets. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette...
Sporting News
Cam Akers trade rumors: Eagles, Bills, Broncos among best landing spots for Rams RB
It seems likely that Cam Akers' time with the Rams has come to an end. Coach Sean McVay said that Los Angeles is looking to find the third-year running back out of Florida State "a fresh new start with another team." Akers had been expected to take a step forward...
Sporting News
How Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins withstood injury for game-winning field goal vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers eked out a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in overtime on "Monday Night Football," thanks in no small part to 12 points from kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was injured on the first kick. While the makes aren't impressive on paper -- he hit from 37,...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson injury update: Hamstring issue leaves Broncos QB's status for Week 7 vs. Jets unclear
Broncos country, let's cry. Denver hasn't exactly gotten off to a great start in the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era. They fell to 2-4 with a "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chargers, and now, Wilson has another injury to worry about in addition to his performance. Coming off a reported...
Sporting News
Why the Bills' Jordan Poyer rode 15 hours in a car each way to play at Kansas City in Week 6
Bills vs. Chiefs was the biggest game so far in the 2022 NFL season for both teams. Don't believe that? Just ask Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer didn't appear on the team's final Week 6 injury report; he had recovered from an injury to his ribs, meaning he was cleared to play. But Poyer wasn't cleared to fly to Kansas City from Buffalo for the game, due to the difference in air pressure.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings
With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
