James Parga
4d ago
that goes both ways i have bikes going against traff and people they walk right out in front of you either this is terrible for all involved hopefully he,ll be okay
Patty Naumann
4d ago
People just don’t watch out for pedestrians anymore, it always hurrying around and not paying attention to their surroundings
alaskasnewssource.com
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights
alaskasnewssource.com
Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage child psychiatric hospital scrutinized in federal inspectors’ investigation
One of Alaska’s only providers of psychiatric treatment for children is under increased scrutiny after reports of patients escaping a hospital, write-ups by federal regulators for various “deficiencies” and lawsuits alleging patients were sexually abused. North Star Behavioral Health operates three campuses in Anchorage and is the...
ktoo.org
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
alaskasnewssource.com
907 Sports
alaskasnewssource.com
NWS & Merbok: Lessons in forecasting and communicating
alaskasnewssource.com
Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer
alaskasnewssource.com
Missing woman with service dog found in Fairview neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A missing woman using a wheelchair and possibly accompanied by her service dog were found Wednesday night in a Fairview neighborhood. Kymberely Threasa Rohrer, 27, went missing Wednesday afternoon near East 11th Avenue at Eagle Street. The Anchorage Police Department initially put out a notice asking for the public’s help in finding Rohrer, who was ultimately located just past 10 p.m.
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral stays mild this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There was an upbeat feeling in the air throughout the newsroom on Monday because of the afternoon sunshine and temperatures that touched 50 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Following last week’s preview of winter — I have to admit — it was nice to...
alaskasnewssource.com
A return to "normal" Fall weather
alaskasnewssource.com
Lost on the trail? You’re probably going to meet the Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crisp, vivid glacier ice and and an endless cascade of mountains are just a snippet of what Alaska Army National Guard members see as they fly above the Alaskan terrain searching for a missing person. Often, the guard searches for a hiker, snowmachiner or hunter that...
alaskabeacon.com
A two-year drive successfully renames two Southcentral Alaska mountains
The federal Board of Geographic Names has renamed two mountains near Anchorage after a two-year push by the founder of an anti-suicide group. Thursday’s unanimous vote by the board means North Suicide Peak and South Suicide Peak will now be officially known as North Yuyanq’ Ch’ex and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, respectively.
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain and snow arrive this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low spinning over the Aleutians is helping to draw warm, moist air north to Alaska as we head into the weekend. Anchorage and surrounding areas should be aware that freezing rain is likely, so roads and sidewalks will be slippery. Winter weather advisory starts Saturday...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 Native artists display work at Alaska Pacific University
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the ConocoPhillips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University, you will see and hear the imagination of an artist. Joe Senungetuk was born in Wales and has lived in Nome, Fairbanks, and around the state. He is an Inupiaq artist and Elder in residence at APU’s art program.
bizneworleans.com
Audubon Zoo Welcomes 2 New Bear Cubs
NEW ORLEANS — From the Audubon Nature Institute:. Two young black bear cubs are the newest residents at Audubon Zoo. The two cubs arrived in New Orleans following a long trek from their temporary home at Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska. The two sisters were rescued by Alaska Department...
