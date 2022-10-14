ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Small town in southern Mexico unexpectedly hosts thousands of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75...
WATCH: 2022 Georgia Senate debate featuring Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock and Chase Oliver

ATLANTA — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
GEORGIA STATE
Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
FLORIDA STATE
Elon Musk says SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. WATCH: Musk...
