ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's big reveal of his legs in the metaverse was actually 'animations created from motion capture,' Meta says

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3UKO_0iZ9lph600
Mark Zuckerberg showed off his avatar's legs by jumping in the Horizon Worlds metaverse at the 2022 Connect conference. Meta
  • Meta revealed legs for its avatars in its metaverse, Horizon World, at the annual Connect event.
  • A Meta spokesperson clarified the legs were a preview made of "animations created from motion capture."
  • It's not clear if Meta has a working demo of the feature and a release date wasn't specified.

Mark Zuckerberg revealed legs on his metaverse avatar at Meta's Connect conference this week — but it sounds like his virtual legs weren't what they seemed.

During the announcement, Zuckerberg's avatar jumped and lifted its legs in the air to show them off, while Aigerim Shorman, who leads the product and engineering teams on Meta's avatars, did a kick with her avatar.

In the wake of the announcement, UploadVR's managing editor tweeted that a Meta spokesperson clarified to him in a statement that, "To enable this preview of what's to come, the segment featured animations created from motion capture."

That makes it sound like the feature reveal was an aspirational animation instead of a demo of the feature working in real-time off of Meta's Quest headsets — suggesting there is still a lot of work to be done. Meta did not immediately respond to an Insider request to further clarify the earlier statement ahead of publication.

The avatar movements in the pre-recorded preview "clashed with the expectations of what's capable in VR hardware," Hamilton wrote in an UploadVR article.

—UploadVR (@UploadVR) October 14, 2022

The legs announcement was a much-hyped moment during the event. Avatar legs were "probably the most requested feature on our roadmap," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said "legs are hard," because it's hard to accurately position body parts like legs in virtual reality, "which is why other virtual reality systems don't have them either."

But with the working state of the feature a question mark for now, Horizon Worlds users will have to wait to see how exactly avatar legs will look and function when the metaverse eventually gets that upgrade — a launch date wasn't specified.

The event did include more concrete news: Zuckerberg announced the new $1499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset is launching October 25.

Comments / 6

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Business Insider

Business Insider

676K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy