Program trains women of color to be women of tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Driven to stay clean

LIMA— From the athletic field to the field of leadership, two successful football players are paving the way for individuals to overcome obstacles. Former Ohio State football stars Antonio Smith and Roy Hall have transitioned from a career in sports to creating an organization known as CLEAN. Choices Leadership...
LIMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday night. Police said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 p.m. from special duty officers at the hospital reporting the gunshot victim. Police dispatch did not yet have victim information, where the shooting may have happened, or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 50 Best Bars In Columbus

Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

Part and parcel of the foregoing is the lack of effective communications systems and open, integrating, and supporting cultures that modern institutions require. The City of Columbus admits that its comms systems are a disaster, from website to online to telephone. When I first attempted to communicate with both staff and Council, one legislative aide came to my home to explain how I might try to contact appropriate parties for different issues and problems. They began by stating “it’s impossible to learn this from our website.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
