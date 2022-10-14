Read full article on original website
Hexagon and LocLab announce strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Smart Digital Realities in transportation, construction and urban planning
(Heerbrugg, Switzerland, October 18, 2022) Hexagon’s Geosystems division and LocLab, a leader in 3D digital twin content creation, announced today a strategic partnership to jointly empower industries with Smart Digital Realities in their design, construction and operations processes. The strategic partnership is focused on increasing the automation of 3D...
Vectorworks, Inc. Offers New Industry-Specific Professional Certification Courses
Online Training Courses Offer an Innovative way to Advance Designers’ Careers. Columbia, MD — Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. invites designers to take the next step in their careers with the new professional certification course program for Vectorworks Architect, Landmark and Spotlight. The comprehensive courses are available to all users across the globe and cover the essential tools, commands and concepts needed to increase proficiency in Vectorworks’ industry-focused products. With live online classes, attendees can actively participate in the course sessions, ask industry experts questions and join real-time discussions, all from the convenience of their own office.
The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2022 “Sustainability in Built Asset and Countryside Conservation” Balancing conservation and economic development
HONG KONG SAR – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveying Division hosted the Building Surveyors Conference 2022 at New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel today. Themed “Sustainability in Built Asset and Countryside Conservation”, the Conference gathered around 250 professionals from various government departments, business leaders, experts, and scholars to deliberate on surveying industry prospects. Sr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman of the Hong Kong Green Building Council attended the Conference as its Guest of Honour.
Julio Braga and Buzz Riley Join FCA as Principals in the Corporate Studio
Braga and Riley will assume a leadership role in FCA’s NYC office, strengthening its corporate interiors practice as the duo focuses on expanding the firm’s portfolio across the region. NEW YORK — Leading architecture, planning and interior design firm FCA announces the addition of two noted Principals to...
Teledyne announces new Ladybug6 cameras for high accuracy 360-degree spherical image capture
Richmond, CANADA ─ Teledyne FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions is pleased to announce the all new Ladybug6— the latest addition to its field proven Ladybug series. Ladybug6 is the leading high-resolution camera designed to capture 360-degree spherical images from moving platforms in all-weather conditions. Its industrial grade design and out-of-the-box factory calibration produces 72 Megapixel (MP) images with pixel values that are spatially accurate within +/- 2 mm at 10-meter distance.
Aurecon strengthens renewables capabilities in Southeast Asia with senior hires
Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City – International design, engineering and advisory company Aurecon has appointed Lorenzo Claveri as Wind and Renewables Leader and Chanon Mahisanan as Senior Engineer, Power Generation to bolster its renewables capabilities in Southeast Asia. These two appointments are part of Aurecon’s continued investment and expansion...
