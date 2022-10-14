Online Training Courses Offer an Innovative way to Advance Designers’ Careers. Columbia, MD — Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. invites designers to take the next step in their careers with the new professional certification course program for Vectorworks Architect, Landmark and Spotlight. The comprehensive courses are available to all users across the globe and cover the essential tools, commands and concepts needed to increase proficiency in Vectorworks’ industry-focused products. With live online classes, attendees can actively participate in the course sessions, ask industry experts questions and join real-time discussions, all from the convenience of their own office.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO