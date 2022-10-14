Read full article on original website
Jon Garrett
3d ago
Gun reform is the only thing that would help the victims and prevent future victims
Reply
4
Related
Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments Dec. 7 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.
Click10.com
DeSantis joins Parkland parents outraged over life in prison verdict for confessed killer
PARKLAND, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for change to Florida’s death penalty law. “The only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,” DeSantis said. Parkland families were outraged last week after a jury spared the confessed school shooter’s life, sending shockwaves across the country. “I...
FDOT, contractor face lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight stunt
An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday in Leon County circuit court. The nonprofit group also filed a separate lawsuit last week against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the governor’s office seeking to force the release of records.
floridapolitics.com
Critics continue to weaponize Ron DeSantis’ ‘insurance crisis’
A new video voices familiar arguments about troubled market. Florida’s faltering property insurance market continues to be a live issue ahead of Election Day with a new video underscoring the case against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The DeSantis Watch group unveiled Monday its latest criticism of the incumbent. The 38-second...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist Clash On Education Issues
Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because
WESH
WESH 2 Florida general election guide
ORLANDO, Fla. — This is a matchup of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor, and, most recently, former St. Petersburg Congressman Charlie Crist. DeSantis has been driving a strongly conservative agenda, often attacking President Joe Biden's administration on immigration and other issues. Crist has been an ardent supporter of the president and has made restoring abortion rights in Florida a top priority if elected. An average of recent polls has DeSantis ahead by six to seven points.
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Disappointed’ In Nikolas Cruz Life Sentence
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree
fsunews.com
Naloxone distribution begins across Florida
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
fox13news.com
Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday...
Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight
Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
blackchronicle.com
‘Cold war narratives’: why Miami’s Cuban Americans remain staunch Republicans | US midterm elections 2022
It was a wet Tuesday morning in South Florida, and two males of their 80s had been deep into dialog and cafecito on the iconic Versailles Cuban Bakery in Miami. Born in Cuba and now retired, the pair – who would solely give their first names Manuel and Juan – have lived within the space for greater than 60 and 20 years, respectively. And when requested about their political stance, they shrink back from the Republican label lots of their neighbors proudly embrace and as a substitute merely describe themselves as deeply anti-communist.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.17.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Two Florida Congressmen will take the stage Tuesday for a debate over who would best represent the 2nd Congressional District in North Florida.
niceville.com
Florida medical clinic owners accused of falsifying clinical trial data
FLORIDA — The owners of a Florida medical clinic and an employee of the clinic are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of falsifying clinical trial data, the Department of Justice said in a statement. In an indictment unsealed last week, a Miami grand jury charged three defendants...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 1 could help Florida’s property insurance market if passed, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November. The first is an effort to help homeowners fight the effects of rising sea levels and flooding. It’s an issue that has recently come into...
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $200 Million To 1,400 Schools In Recognition Awards
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence
Florida Duo Sentenced In Fake Home Loan Scam
After previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, Ana Amador and Sunilda Casilla were sentenced in federal court to prison and ordered to pay restitution on Wednesday. Amador was sentenced to 72 months in prison, three years of supervised
Comments / 5