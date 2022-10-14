ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jon Garrett
3d ago

Gun reform is the only thing that would help the victims and prevent future victims

Orlando Weekly

Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments Dec. 7 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

FDOT, contractor face lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight stunt

An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday in Leon County circuit court. The nonprofit group also filed a separate lawsuit last week against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the governor’s office seeking to force the release of records.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Critics continue to weaponize Ron DeSantis’ ‘insurance crisis’

A new video voices familiar arguments about troubled market. Florida’s faltering property insurance market continues to be a live issue ahead of Election Day with a new video underscoring the case against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The DeSantis Watch group unveiled Monday its latest criticism of the incumbent. The 38-second...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

WESH 2 Florida general election guide

ORLANDO, Fla. — This is a matchup of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor, and, most recently, former St. Petersburg Congressman Charlie Crist. DeSantis has been driving a strongly conservative agenda, often attacking President Joe Biden's administration on immigration and other issues. Crist has been an ardent supporter of the president and has made restoring abortion rights in Florida a top priority if elected. An average of recent polls has DeSantis ahead by six to seven points.
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight

Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

‘Cold war narratives’: why Miami’s Cuban Americans remain staunch Republicans | US midterm elections 2022

It was a wet Tuesday morning in South Florida, and two males of their 80s had been deep into dialog and cafecito on the iconic Versailles Cuban Bakery in Miami. Born in Cuba and now retired, the pair – who would solely give their first names Manuel and Juan – have lived within the space for greater than 60 and 20 years, respectively. And when requested about their political stance, they shrink back from the Republican label lots of their neighbors proudly embrace and as a substitute merely describe themselves as deeply anti-communist.
MIAMI, FL
niceville.com

Florida medical clinic owners accused of falsifying clinical trial data

FLORIDA — The owners of a Florida medical clinic and an employee of the clinic are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of falsifying clinical trial data, the Department of Justice said in a statement. In an indictment unsealed last week, a Miami grand jury charged three defendants...
MIAMI, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Duo Sentenced In Fake Home Loan Scam

After previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, Ana Amador and Sunilda Casilla were sentenced in federal court to prison and ordered to pay restitution on Wednesday. Amador was sentenced to 72 months in prison, three years of supervised
FLORIDA STATE

