Hear Two Awesome Songs From Tony Molina’s Old Band OVENS
As a solo artist, Tony Molina has developed a reputation as one of the best power-pop singer-songwriters going, churning out short, sweet pop tunes at an alarming clip. He honed that skill in a series of bands over the years, including one called OVENS. The band’s 44-track self-titled double LP will soon be released on vinyl for the first time after its initial CD run in 2009, and although as a rule we don’t post “previously unreleased” music that has been sitting there on YouTube for years, I thought this one was cool enough to spotlight.
Destroyer – “Somnambulist Blues” (Feat. Sandro Perri)
Earlier this year, Dan Bejar released a new Destroyer album, Labyrinthitis. Just last week, we looked back on the 20th anniversary of his 2002 album This Night. Today, Bejar is back with a one-off track that’s being released as part of Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass singles series. “Somnambulist Blues” is a team-up with friend and sometimes collaborator Sandro Perri.
Jeff Tweedy – “Pharmacist” (Alvvays Cover)
Like basically everyone with an iota of taste, Jeff Tweedy is a fan of the new Alvvays album. As a public offering on his subscription-based Substack outpost Starship Casual, the Wilco leader recently shared a lo-fi acoustic cover of “Pharmacist,” the opening track from the Toronto indie-pop band’s spectacular Blue Rev. Here’s what he wrote about it:
Frankie Cosmos – “Empty Head”
We’re a few days away from the release of the new Frankie Cosmos album Inner World Peace. Bandleader Greta Kline wrote more than 100 songs during the pandemic, and the band then whittled those songs down to a manageable 15-song tracklist. Thus far, we’ve already posted a bunch of those songs: “One Year Stand,” “Aftershook,” “F.O.O.F.” Now, with the album release looming, we’re getting one more Frankie Cosmos song.
Tom Skinner – “The Journey”
In a couple weeks, Tom Skinner — the London drummer who has been quite busy in the past year between his work with the Smile and Sons Of Kemet — is releasing a new solo album called Voices Of Bishara. “This record is an attempt to put something...
koleżanka – “Canals Of Our City”
Last year, Kristina Moore released her debut album as koleżanka, Place Is. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, “Canals Of The City,” a pattering and melodic one that builds into a gorgeous swirl. “This is a song inspired by a memory,” Moore said in a statement. “It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way. Check it out below.
Nick Hakim – “Feeling Myself”
In a few days, the genre-agnostic psychedelic soul musician Nick Hakim will drop his new LP Cometa. Hakim recorded the album at a bunch of different studios in different cities, and it features assists from a few prominent friends. Alex G, for instance, plays piano on lead single “Happen,” while DJ Dahi co-produced “M1.” “Vertigo” doesn’t feature any boldfaced names, but that was another early track. Today, Hakim has shared one last song.
Stream They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s New Album Lucky Styles
The Philadelphia experimental shoegaze band They Are Gutting A Body Of Water already delivered one of the year’s best EPs in their split with A Country Western. Today they’re back with a beautiful and fascinating new LP. TAGABOW’s latest is called Lucky Styles, though on Bandcamp and streaming services it’s simply listed as s.
Pinkshift Are Changing The Face Of Pop-Punk In More Ways Than One
Once just three Johns Hopkins students with plans to go into medicine or engineering, Pinkshift are now an essential act in modern pop-punk, and they represent a more progressive vision for the genre in several ways. Vocalist Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo, and drummer Myron Houngbedji rose to fame over the course of the pandemic, most notably with the track “i’m gonna tell my therapist on you.” The fact that the band is entirely composed of people of color added some much-needed representation to a pop-punk scene that’s historically been predominantly white and male, at a time where audiences were seeking to diversify who they listen to. The 2021 EP Saccharine solidified their stake in the genre.
Album Of The Week: Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Pigments
What a fascinating career Dawn Richard is carving out. With this week’s release of Pigments, her new collaborative album with producer and composer Spencer Zahn, the New Orleans singer-songwriter’s evolution from expressly commercial pop to avant-garde experimentalism is beginning to parallel Scott Walker’s in its unexpected audacity.
Gay Meat – “Bed Of Every”
Next week, North Carolina indie-emo standout Gay Meat (also known as Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn) will release his debut EP, Bed Of Every. In the lead-up, Kuehn has shared a couple of singles: the tongue-in-cheek “Heart Shaped Flail” and “Anne Marie.” Today, Kuehn is back with the EP’s title track — a slow-chugging electro-rock ballad that processes a dissociative episode Kuehn experienced after his mother’s death: “Do you savor sadness/ Or do you think that I am batshit?” “Bed Of Every” is sonically innovative and poignant as hell. Listen to the moving track below.
Dazy – “On My Way”
Dazy couldn’t remain a secret for too long. It just wasn’t possible. The songs are too fucking good. The Richmond, Virginia punk rocker and music publicist James Goodson started bashing out solo power-pop gems anonymously on Bandcamp during the pandemic. Now, two years later, Dazy is a Band To Watch with a proper album called OUTOFBODY on the way.
Watch Botch Play Their First Show In 20 Years
Back in August, Botch returned with their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two,” which is included on an upcoming reissue of the band’s 1999 album We Are The Romans. Last night, they played together live for the first time since 2002 as a surprise for Botch producer Matt Bayles’ birthday party in Seattle. Check out some video from the show via Lambgoat below.
Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Breaks The Weeknd’s Record For Longest Hot 100 Run
Alternative radio mainstays Glass Animals scored a crossover smash with their 2020 single “Heat Waves.” In the short term, it’s also been one of the most enduring hits in music history. In March, “Heat Waves” set the record for the longest climb to #1 in Hot 100 history, reaching the top in its 59th week on the chart. Now it’s broken another record related to longevity.
Fred again.. – “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)”
Next week, Fred again.. is releasing Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), a new entry in his Actual Life album series in which he collects audio from friends and builds songs around them. So far, we’ve heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” “Bleu (Better With Time),” and “Kammy (Like I Do),” and today he’s back with another track from it. “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” was inspired by the pop singer Delilah Montagu, and samples her 2021 track “Lost Keys.” Check it out below.
Guided By Voices – “Queen Of Spaces”
The new Guided By Voices song is not called “Queen Of Spades.” That’s what you might see when you first look at the title. That’s what Google might tell you that you’re trying to find. But no. It’s “Queen Of Spaces.” As in: You know, spaces? Like, areas? Well, this person is the queen of them. That’s the new Guided By Voices song.
Robert Forster – “She’s A Fighter”
The new album from Go-Betweens co-founder Robert Forster is a family affair. Forster made The Candle And The Flame with his wife, Karin Bäumler, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year, and their children Loretta and Louis (who until recently was a member of the dearly departed Goon Sax). As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the elder Forster shared this statement via his website:
How Cannibalism Films 'Bones And All' And 'Raw' Capture The Young Woman Experience
While eating human flesh isn't a typical part of the female journey, both horror films are shockingly relatable.
Stream Elite Gymnastics’ New Album snow flakes 2022
Last year, Jaime Brooks revived her Elite Gymnastics project and performed under the name for the first time in 9 years as part of a virtual fundraiser. At the time, Brooks said that she was working on a proper Elite Gymnastics debut album, and that she was in the process of reworking older songs, many of which were made during the wild west days of sampling MP3s.
Phoebe Bridgers Will Play Sally In Nightmare Before Christmas London Concerts
On December 9 and 10, there will be a special two-night live version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Danny Elfman, who famously voiced Jack Skellington and composed the music for the 1993 film, will return to sing as Jack Skellington alongside Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. Now, it’s been announced that Phoebe Bridgers will sing as Sally (last year, Billie Eilish voiced Sally in a similar live-to-film event). All three will be joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra as the original film plays in the background. John Mauceri is set to conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra, which will also feature Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan, and violinist Sandy Cameron.
