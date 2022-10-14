SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been 180 days since the temperatures were in the 50s here along the Suncoast. It is about time we start to see some cooler weather move in. After a long hot summer we are going to get a big break and it is about right on time. Usually by the middle of October we begin to see strong cold fronts move through and this one is just a couple of days off this year.

