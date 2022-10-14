ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain

The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Douglas County man missing for over a week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in over a week. Officials say Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15 after he left the location where he was living near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road. Higgins was last seen on Oct. 8.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
CLERMONT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
ATLANTA, GA
wbhfradio.org

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA

