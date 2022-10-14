Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
U-Haul driver crashes into Gwinnett house after leading officers on chase, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A home in Gwinnett County has some serious damage after a police chase ended with a U-Haul truck smashing into it. The impact of that truck hitting the house off Highway 78 Sunday night was loud enough to wake up everyone inside the home and every neighbor too.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a Barrow County man shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in a double shooting before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were called out to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run Monday night after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
nowhabersham.com
Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Douglas County man missing for over a week
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in over a week. Officials say Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15 after he left the location where he was living near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road. Higgins was last seen on Oct. 8.
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
Gas leak causes school to evacuate, shuts down Cherokee County neighborhood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A gas leak has led officials to evacuate a Cherokee County school. The leak caused emergency officials to close down an entrance to the River Green subdivision in Cherokee County. The gas leak started around 2:30 p.m. along River Green Avenue between Brooks Drive and...
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
Tractor-trailer spills hazardous chemicals across I-75 northbound in Henry County, officials say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer in Stockbridge that overturned spilling hazardous chemicals across Interstate 75 near exit 224. Stockbridge Police said Eagles Landing Parkway was blocked both ways from Rock Quarry to I-75 southbound ramp. Exit 224 off ramp near I-75 northbound is also blocked.
WXIA 11 Alive
Large fire breaks out in Midtown Atlanta Monday night
It happened on 12th Street and Peachtree Walk. Fire officials do not know the cause of the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
Teen found shot to death in road in DeKalb, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Friday night. Police said on Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
Police: Military veteran shoots man running through neighborhood, threatening people with knives
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police say a bystander shot a man who was armed with knives and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they got a call about a man behaving strangely on Shades Valley Lanes around 7:30...
wbhfradio.org
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find 'critically' missing teenager who jumped out car window after argument with mother
ATLANTA - Police said they've found a teenager reported missing on Sunday. Police said the boy allegedly jumped out of a car after an argument with his mother.
