Williamson County, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Hotel planned for site next to Brentwood Target

A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area. Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Scene

Metro Proposes Land Swap With Developer for Park Expansion

Metro is planning to swap properties with a local builder in an effort possibly to expand the Centennial Dog Park. Upon approval of a rezoning of the properties at 3138 and 3140 Parthenon Ave., Metro Parks plans to trade the property at 3140 for a property of equal size at 3136 Parthenon Ave.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Spring Hill Chamber recognized as tourist marketing organization, to open a welcome center soon

On July 5, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development named the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce an official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city. “We consider it a privilege to be able to meet the tourism needs of our Spring Hill community," said Becca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “By leveraging our relationships within the local business community, we feel our tourism initiatives will contribute to the success of our local economy.”
SPRING HILL, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals

A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
TENNESSEE STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)

Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site

A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN

