williamsonhomepage.com
Hotel planned for site next to Brentwood Target
A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area. Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
Nashville Scene
Metro Proposes Land Swap With Developer for Park Expansion
Metro is planning to swap properties with a local builder in an effort possibly to expand the Centennial Dog Park. Upon approval of a rezoning of the properties at 3138 and 3140 Parthenon Ave., Metro Parks plans to trade the property at 3140 for a property of equal size at 3136 Parthenon Ave.
williamsonherald.com
Spring Hill Chamber recognized as tourist marketing organization, to open a welcome center soon
On July 5, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development named the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce an official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city. “We consider it a privilege to be able to meet the tourism needs of our Spring Hill community," said Becca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “By leveraging our relationships within the local business community, we feel our tourism initiatives will contribute to the success of our local economy.”
rewind943.com
Will there be relief for home buyers? Factors driving housing prices in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several factors have impacted the housing market, leaving many to wonder if the cost will soon be too high. According to an article from House Method, millions of Americans are being priced out of their homes, with 70% of Americans currently unable to afford to buy a home in their state.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
‘Opportunity for healing’: Oversight board created after $11 million lawsuit in Rutherford County, focuses on Juvenile Justice Center
Months after Rutherford County families filed a class-action lawsuit, the $11 million settlement caught national attention. Families at the center of it came forward after the county illegally arrested and jailed minors in 2016.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
wpln.org
The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals
A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site
A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville officer during Tunnel to Towers 5K
The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville Sunday morning, with more than 100 participants gathering to remember a fallen officer on his birthday.
‘Dangerous and illegal’: Second injury on Murfreesboro train tracks prompts warning from police
An 18-year-old was the second person to be hit and injured while walking on train tracks in Murfreesboro this week.
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
QSR magazine
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
