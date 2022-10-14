Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Vaccines, food, and more available at community health fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge community is invited to come out and check their health. Healthy Blue, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, CATS, and Woman’s Hospital have come together to host its 9th Annual Community Health Fair at Capital Area Transit System. Attendees can get vaccinated, listen to music, eat food, and play games from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
brproud.com
Capital Area Animal Welfare Society to host annual Santa fundraiser
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ‘Santa CAAWS’ is coming to town! The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) will hosts the 29th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6. CAAWS was the first non-profit animal welfare organization committed to the well-being of animals in Baton Rouge,...
WAFB.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
Emergency officials are looking into a shooting that left one person badly injured on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 12:30 a.m. With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast?. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton...
brproud.com
‘Boo the Flu,’ two weeks of flu shots available at local YMCA’s
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– Baton Rouge General (BRG) is kicking off ‘Boo the Flu’ on October 17. That means two weeks of walk-up flu shot events at local YMCA’s. BRG says to get your flu shot by the end of October to make...
brproud.com
Criminal justice reform advocates host Family Support Center in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Criminal justice reform advocates in Baton Rouge are hosting a weekly event to help support families whose loved ones have been arrested. The 19th Judicial District Courthouse First Appearance Family Support Center is every Tuesday at the River Center Branch Library from noon to 12:55 p.m.
brproud.com
“What happened to our kids, there’s no closure?” during the 5th annual Stop the Violence Parade
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — The Justice for Fatrell Queen Organization held its annual Stop the Violence Parade, in hopes of spreading awareness of senseless acts of gun violence. “What happened to our kids, there’s no closure”? says Rosalyn Handerson, a loving mother who lost her son to gun...
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
brproud.com
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
brproud.com
Over the counter hearing aids to be sold in Baton Rouge Walmart starting mid-November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walmart is now selling hearing aids over the counter. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will be offered to customers 18 years and older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist. Options including top brands that have Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities and discreet, sleek designs are now available.
6 adults, 3 students charged after fight at Westdale Middle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six adults and three students are facing charges after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. Deputies said there was a...
brproud.com
West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola prepares to open its doors to Bridge City inmates
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – For months, Louisiana officials have been debating the relocation of inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth, and on Monday (October 17), the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) approved the release of video featuring the Angola-based location where the young inmates will be temporarily housed.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
theadvocate.com
To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds
The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
brproud.com
Student taken to local hospital after being hit by EBR Parish school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. One student was hurt and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were two school buses present when this happened and students on those buses were not hurt...
iheart.com
Man Arrested For Accidental Shooting Of Five-Year-Old Girl In Baton Rouge
A man is in custody for accidentally shooting a five-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. Baton Rouge police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the reported shooting on North 49th Street near Gus Young Avenue. Officers arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring. The girl was...
wbrz.com
Parade rolls through Port Allen in hopes to stop gun violence, raise awareness
PORT ALLEN - Bags of beads were hung up on several floats early Saturday morning while marching bands warmed up, but these floats were decorated a little differently than your average holiday parade. Each float represents a person killed by a bullet. One of the floats commemorates 24-year-old Queasha Hardy,...
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
brproud.com
La. rapper, legal team hire digital forensics company amid rape, choking accusations
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, also known as Mystikal, and his legal team have hired a digital forensics firm as he fights for his innocence against charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home. “Some of the most important data in this case...
wbrz.com
Six adults, three students arrested after brawl at Westdale Middle School
BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started.
brproud.com
Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
ANGOLA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, State Sen. Pat Connick told WGNO-TV that ten “high-risk” youths were transferred from the Bridge City Facility to a temporary juvenile detention facility on the grounds of Angola State Penitentiary. According to Connick, the transfer happened around 5:45 a.m. The...
