Baton Rouge, LA

Vaccines, food, and more available at community health fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge community is invited to come out and check their health. Healthy Blue, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, CATS, and Woman’s Hospital have come together to host its 9th Annual Community Health Fair at Capital Area Transit System. Attendees can get vaccinated, listen to music, eat food, and play games from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Capital Area Animal Welfare Society to host annual Santa fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ‘Santa CAAWS’ is coming to town! The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) will hosts the 29th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6. CAAWS was the first non-profit animal welfare organization committed to the well-being of animals in Baton Rouge,...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

Emergency officials are looking into a shooting that left one person badly injured on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 12:30 a.m. With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast?. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton...
Criminal justice reform advocates host Family Support Center in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Criminal justice reform advocates in Baton Rouge are hosting a weekly event to help support families whose loved ones have been arrested. The 19th Judicial District Courthouse First Appearance Family Support Center is every Tuesday at the River Center Branch Library from noon to 12:55 p.m.
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
Over the counter hearing aids to be sold in Baton Rouge Walmart starting mid-November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walmart is now selling hearing aids over the counter. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will be offered to customers 18 years and older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist. Options including top brands that have Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities and discreet, sleek designs are now available.
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds

The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
Six adults, three students arrested after brawl at Westdale Middle School

BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

