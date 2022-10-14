Chamber Collaborative to hold Senate Candidate Breakfast on Oct. 25

PORTSMOUTH—The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth will present a breakfast event with the two candidates for New Hampshire's Senate seat on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Atlantic Grill, 5 Pioneer Road, Rye. The Senate Candidate Breakfast Forum is open to members and non-members. Breakfast is included in the admission price.

Joining in the event one at a time will be incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican nominee (Ret.) Gen. Don Bolduc. Each candidate will speak and take questions from the audience.

This is a non-partisan event for the Portsmouth business community to connect with the candidates in an informal casual setting.

Campaigning at the event will not be permitted.

Admission is $30 for Chamber Collaborative members and $40 for community members.

To register, and for further information, visit PortsmouthCollaborative.org/breakfast .

