ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Chamber Collaborative to hold Senate Candidate Breakfast on Oct. 25

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH—The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth will present a breakfast event with the two candidates for New Hampshire's Senate seat on  Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Atlantic Grill, 5 Pioneer Road, Rye. The Senate Candidate Breakfast Forum is open to members and non-members. Breakfast is included in the admission price.

Joining in the event one at a time will be incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican nominee (Ret.) Gen. Don Bolduc. Each candidate will speak and take questions from the audience.

This is a non-partisan event for the Portsmouth business community to connect with the candidates in an informal casual setting.

Campaigning at the event will not be permitted.

Admission is $30 for Chamber Collaborative members and $40 for community members.

To register, and for further information, visit PortsmouthCollaborative.org/breakfast .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Chamber Collaborative to hold Senate Candidate Breakfast on Oct. 25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message

Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Legacy by Gersh school at Crotched Mountain announces it's closing

GREENFIELD, N.H. — For the second time in two years, a specialized school in Greenfield is announcing that it's closing its doors. Gersh Autism announced Monday that it would be shutting down Legacy by Gersh at Crotched Mountain on Nov. 18. The organization took over and eventually bought the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in 2020 after the foundation that ran it said it had to close because of COVID-19 staffing issues.
GREENFIELD, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk

As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Haverhill Public Schools closed to students on Monday as teachers strike

HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, the school department announced Sunday evening. The teacher's union and the school department did not reach an agreement, so the teachers will strike. The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options. Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at...
HAVERHILL, MA
iheart.com

Men's March Pro-Life Protest At Mass. State House Meets Counter Protest

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds of men marched from Planned Parenthood in Allston to the State House at Boston Common to denounce abortion on Saturday afternoon. Participants in the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood gathered at 11:30 A.M to begin their march. At 2 P.M they began protesting at the Massachusetts State House where they were met with a counter-pro-choice protest.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
ELIOT, ME
WCAX

Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend. Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / the Seacoast: Puddle Dock Restaurant

Located next to historic Strawbery Banke, Puddle Dock Restaurant offers “modern Colonial fare” in a building rich with character. According to owner Ryan Lent, the 1960s building was initially constructed for the New York World’s Fair as an example of a classic general store. “The beams are from a 1700s Dover farmhouse,” he explains. “Many of the other materials are vintage as well. Because it goes so well with the neighborhood, we have kept the décor understated, showcasing the beauty of this unique structure.”
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy