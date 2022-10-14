Read full article on original website
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, KS (10/16): Seth Rollins Battles Matt Riddle
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on October 16 from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, Kansas (10/16) Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. Omos (with MVP) def. R-Truth. Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
Dominik Brags About Sending His Dad Away From WWE Raw, Zelina Vega Raps, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 15, 2022:. - Rey Mysterio is now officially on SmackDown and as a result, his son Dominik has taken over a signing that corresponds with an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. On Twitter, Dominik used the news to brag about sending his father away from Monday Night Raw.
Bret Hart: I Would Have Loved To Work With Brock Lesnar; I Heard He Was A Pro, The Opposite Of Goldberg
Bret Hart wishes he could have worked with Brock Lesnar and more. Hart's in-ring career was effectively over at the end of 1999 when he was kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade. Though Hart would wrestling a handful of matches in early 2000 and return in 2010 for matches in WWE, the kick caused concussion issues that plagued him.
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
Kevin Owens Will "Lose His Shit" If Anyone Fights On 10/18 NXT
Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Preview: AEW Hosts A Special Title Tuesday Episode With 3 Title Fights And More
It's Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and you know what that means, it's time to break down a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. For the first time in a year-and-a-half, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT tonight as Dynamite airs in a special time slot, 24 hours ahead of when it would normally air. Tonight, Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Jon Moxley and Moxley will have a major challenge in front of him as Hangman Page looks to regain the AEW World Championship. Tonight will also feature Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and A Ring of Honor World Championship defense by "The Ocho" Chris Jericho.
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/17): Athena, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, More In Action
The October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel. Complete results can be seen below, and the full stream can be seen above. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/17) Athena defeated Jody Threat. Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Blackmon. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh...
10/14 AEW Rampage Sees Uptick In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 458,000 viewers on October 14. This number is up from the 404,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.17, which is up...
ODB Recalls How Triple H Encouraged Her To Sign With TNA
ODB describes how Triple H encouraged her to sign with TNA during her days in OVW. ODB previously worked for OVW when the promotion was WWE's developmental company. She was the inaugural OVW Women's Champion, and she was a featured member of the roster. But WWE higher-ups reportedly didn't think she fit in with the Divas division. Rather than sticking around, ODB left OVW and joined TNA, where she went on to become a four-time Women's Knockouts Champion, among other accolades. According to ODB, this career-changing move was inspired by Triple H.
Report: WWE Day 1 2023 Canceled, Not Being Rebranded
WWE Day 1 2023 has reportedly been canceled. WWE Day 1 began in 2022 and appeared to be being set up as a tradition going forward. WWE Day 1 2023 was announced to be taking place on Sunday, January 1, 2023, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, but now, a new report suggests that the event has been canceled and will not be rebranded or rescheduled.
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sioux City, IA (10/15): Seth Rollins In The Main Event
WWE held a live event on October 15 from the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sioux City, IA (10/15) - Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest & Rhea Ripley. -...
Bobby Lashley Pitched To Gain Weight For 'Severe Depression' Storyline Over A Year Ago
Bobby Lashley is the All Mighty and looks like he's chiseled out of stone. Lashley is one of the strongest and most athletic competitors in WWE with a look second to none. Though Lashley is in great shape and stays that way through his workout and diet regiment, he has entertained the idea of putting on weight for storyline purposes.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Lyra Valkyria'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 13, WWE filed to trademark "Lyra Valkyria" for entertainment services. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
