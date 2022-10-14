We’ve stayed at many hotels and B&Bs in New Braunfels, Texas over the years and our current favorite place to stay is the riverside Courtyard by Marriott. But when I needed to add a single night to our trip, the Courtyard was at capacity and the only available room was going for $400. In fact, every hotel in the area was mondo expensive for a Saturday night in August.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO