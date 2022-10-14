Read full article on original website
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millions
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
flicksandfood.com
An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store
An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
Guitar Center opens first store in New Braunfels, 36th in Texas
The grand opening is next week.
Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo
The new store at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet.
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
Medina County couple finds an underground cavern on their property
Some people just have pools in their backyards.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
Hotel Review: La Quinta Inn & Suites By Wyndham New Braunfels, TX
We’ve stayed at many hotels and B&Bs in New Braunfels, Texas over the years and our current favorite place to stay is the riverside Courtyard by Marriott. But when I needed to add a single night to our trip, the Courtyard was at capacity and the only available room was going for $400. In fact, every hotel in the area was mondo expensive for a Saturday night in August.
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the fatal accident.
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
Vannessa Vasquez stars in San Antonio-set 'Answer to My Prayer'
She's acting alongside 'Despacito' singer Luis Fonsi.
Man killed attempting to cross busy highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed while attempting to cross a busy highway on the west side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:33 p.m. on Highway 151 at Ingram Road. The driver who hit the victim stopped and waited for police to arrive. Officers said initially...
1 Person Died In A Car Crash On U.S. Highway 151 In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities responded to a car crash along U.S. Highway 151 East near Ingram Road that claimed a life. The crash happened when a man was hit by a car crossing highway. Upon the arrival of the police, they spotted a white four-door car stopped with front-end damage. They also found the victim in a grassy median.
San Antonio rain knocks out power at Northside ISD schools, residences
Over 500 CPS Energy customers have been impacted.
