LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him

The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Rose Accused Of Kicking Sister Out Of His Mother’s Home

Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home. Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara,...
3-Time Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson Battling Kidney Failure

Nate Robinson -- a three-time NBA slam dunk champion -- announced he's been battling kidney failure for four years ... and is undergoing treatment. Robinson shared the news on Saturday, saying, "I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years."
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Lakers star LeBron James’ 4-word reaction to Bronny’s epic Beats by Dre deal

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be happier after his son Bronny signed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre. Not only did Bronny join his dad as one of the high-profile endorsers of the brand, he also became its first high school NIL athlete signing. Making history is just in the blood of […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ 4-word reaction to Bronny’s epic Beats by Dre deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice

In case you missed it, Stephen A. Smith previously revealed that Draymond Green delivered such a vicious blow on Jordan Poole that he ended up knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate. Looking at the video and seeing how Poole’s body seemed to drop as soon as Green hit him, it does seem that Stephen […] The post ‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We gotta hit singles’: James Harden reveals patient mindset ahead of Sixers’ Opening Night showdown vs. Celtics

The 2022 MLB postseason is heating up, so James Harden can be excused for using a baseball term to describe his thoughts about the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers kick off their season Tuesday night on the road at TD Garden against the reigning and defending Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics.
‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion […] The post ‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
