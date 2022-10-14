Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen addressed the speculation about her and Marcus Jordan's relationship.
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Rose Accused Of Kicking Sister Out Of His Mother’s Home
Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home. Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara,...
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star
DeMarcus Cousins played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, and I believe the Bucks need to bring him back.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
3-Time Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson Battling Kidney Failure
Nate Robinson -- a three-time NBA slam dunk champion -- announced he's been battling kidney failure for four years ... and is undergoing treatment. Robinson shared the news on Saturday, saying, "I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years."
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Bucks Receive Brutal Injury News About Khris Middleton
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season is going to be an uphill battle for the Milwaukee Bucks. While they have superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to help carry the load, the supporting cast is going to be lacking the first few weeks of the season. On Monday, what many people were...
Lakers star LeBron James’ 4-word reaction to Bronny’s epic Beats by Dre deal
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be happier after his son Bronny signed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre. Not only did Bronny join his dad as one of the high-profile endorsers of the brand, he also became its first high school NIL athlete signing. Making history is just in the blood of […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ 4-word reaction to Bronny’s epic Beats by Dre deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
Kyrie Irving spoke about the advice he had for the under-fire Ben Simmons.
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
After a reporter claimed that his former teammate Alec Burks wasn't a quality point guard, Mitchell Robinson had a hilarious reaction to the comment.
‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice
In case you missed it, Stephen A. Smith previously revealed that Draymond Green delivered such a vicious blow on Jordan Poole that he ended up knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate. Looking at the video and seeing how Poole’s body seemed to drop as soon as Green hit him, it does seem that Stephen […] The post ‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson leading the charge
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022 iteration in the books, all eyes
Klay Thompson’s All-Star declaration will make Stephen Curry, Warriors fans smile
Klay Thompson has big plans this 2022-23 season, and it should excite not only Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors but also the whole fan base. In a Q&A with NBA.com, Thompson was asked about his expectations for the season. The Warriors sharpshooter didn’t hold back in expressing his personal goal, which is to recapture his All-Star form.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Can Become The Best Player In The World: “He’s Not The Future Shaq But He Can Definitely Be The First Victor."
Shaquille O'Neal has big praise for Victor Wembanyama, saying he can become the best player in the world.
‘We gotta hit singles’: James Harden reveals patient mindset ahead of Sixers’ Opening Night showdown vs. Celtics
The 2022 MLB postseason is heating up, so James Harden can be excused for using a baseball term to describe his thoughts about the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers kick off their season Tuesday night on the road at TD Garden against the reigning and defending Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics.
‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion […] The post ‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith drops bonkers Kyrie Irving prediction that will even have Nets fans scratching their heads
Stephen A. Smith put his chips on the table for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. While he doubled down on his prediction that the Golden State Warriors would likely repeat as NBA champions, he put his stake on the Nets as the team coming out of the East.
