Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Students ready to return to school in Lee County

The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
WZVN-TV

Fort Myers Beach southern bridges to reopen on Tuesday

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The bridges leading to the south end of Fort Myers Beach will reopen to essential workers on Tuesday and residents the day after. The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced the plan to reopen the bridges on Monday afternoon. Included in the reopening are four bridges:
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Two arrested for violating curfew in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. —- Two people got arrested for breaking curfew on Sunday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which has been helping patrol coastal areas heavily impacted by the storm, conducted a traffic stop on a black Mazda SUV that was speeding in the area of Bluebill Avenue and Gulfshore Drive at around 1 a.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three Lehigh Acres teens arrested, accused of a violent burglary

Three teenagers from Lehigh Acres have been arrested for what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a violent burglary. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. On October 10, deputies say they responded to a home in the area of Alabama...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
wild941.com

Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters

Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

