The "lucky 13" schools reopen in Lee County
Students walked the halls of some Lee County Schools for the first time in three weeks. By Wednesday, more than half the schools in Lee County will be reopened.
Students ready to return to school in Lee County
The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
Lee Schools reopening information
The school district is staggering the openings of its campuses following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.
Port Charlotte Middle to go virtual until portable buildings arrive
With most campuses reopening Tuesday, In a Facebook post, officials said Port Charlotte and LA Ainger Middle School will still be delayed, with the latter starting back up October 24.
‘We are not alone’: Thousands of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers work to help people impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After nearly three weeks, families and various construction crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida last month. Several charity groups have been on the ground helping out homeowners, including Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Evangelical and Aid organization based out of...
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
Fort Myers Beach southern bridges to reopen on Tuesday
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The bridges leading to the south end of Fort Myers Beach will reopen to essential workers on Tuesday and residents the day after. The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced the plan to reopen the bridges on Monday afternoon. Included in the reopening are four bridges:
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
Lee Schools final reopening plan to be announced Friday
The Lee County School District will post its final plan to get students back to classrooms this Friday
Two arrested for violating curfew in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. —- Two people got arrested for breaking curfew on Sunday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which has been helping patrol coastal areas heavily impacted by the storm, conducted a traffic stop on a black Mazda SUV that was speeding in the area of Bluebill Avenue and Gulfshore Drive at around 1 a.m.
Three Lehigh Acres teens arrested, accused of a violent burglary
Three teenagers from Lehigh Acres have been arrested for what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a violent burglary. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. On October 10, deputies say they responded to a home in the area of Alabama...
DOH-Lee issued swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools.
Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters
Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
Drone video in Fort Myers shows damage, debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a drone video on social media that shows the damage left behind in the Island Park area of Fort Myers, Florida following Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida late September, leaving a trail of destruction behind across the state.
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
