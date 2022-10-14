Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
WKTV
"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
whcuradio.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
whcuradio.com
Bridge near Cornell set to close for inspection
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge closure near Cornell University. The lower Forest Home Bridge will close tomorrow during the day for inspection. No traffic will be permitted to cross from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s expected to reopen fully in the afternoon.
whcuradio.com
Owego to spend nearly $20K on skatepark
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owego skateboarders have a reason to smile. Village officials recently approved new skatepark designs. The cost is just under $20,000. Construction company Grindline will design the park. The company recently completed a project in Jamestown, NY. In other Owego news, village officials approved the purchase...
whcuradio.com
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
whcuradio.com
Hydrant flushing tomorrow in the City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Ithaca City Fire Department will conduct flow testing on fire hydrants tomorrow. Residents in the affected areas could experience fluctuations in water pressure and discoloration. Potential streets affected in the downtown area include Madison and Hancock Street, 4th and 5th Street, and Morris Ave. Affected areas near collegetown include Fall Creek Drive, Williams, North Quarry, and East Seneca Street, and Stewart Avenue.
New York State marching band rankings (Week 6): Baldwinsville jumps up in national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
whcuradio.com
Town of Ithaca approves 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca has approved its 2023 budget. On Monday, officials OK’d over $30 million in spending. It includes $300,000 for manhole and sewer repairs, and $50,000 for green energy improvements. Funding for a new engineer position is also included. The City of...
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
owegopennysaver.com
‘One drawing at a time’
Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man arrested for making terroristic threat
BATH, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a charge in Steuben County. 45-year-old Matthew Renslow was arrested Friday in Bath, N.Y. He allegedly made threats to specific people working in the Steuben County Office Building. Authorities say his attempts to “coerce or intimidate” these people left them “in fear of substantial harm.” He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class d felony.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Drake’ by JMG Custom Homes (photos)
JMG Custom Homes has built over 1,000 homes in the Syracuse area after being founded as a remodeling business more than 30 years ago. Over the years the company and its staff have learned a great deal about what makes its clients happy and “what it takes to leave them completely satisfied.”
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
whcuradio.com
Gas demand falls as local prices see increase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Demand for gas has fallen, but gas prices have not. In Ithaca, Triple A notes this morning’s average price is three dollars 73 cents. Diesel prices jumped nine cents for an average of five dollars 67 cents. Oil prices range between 84 and 91 dollars a barrel.
whcuradio.com
TCAT announces service reductions for bus maintenance
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Service reductions at TCAT begins today. The transit agency says a shortage of mechanics has resulted in a backlog of bus maintenance. The following reductions have been announced for this week:. Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
whcuradio.com
Active shooter training at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Civilian Response to Active Shooter Incidents, a Whole-Community Training. That’s what the program presented by the Office of Emergency Management is called. It will teach how to react and what to do in the event of an active shooter/mass shooting on school grounds. It happens Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Corey Union Function Room.
Comments / 0