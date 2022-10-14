CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.

