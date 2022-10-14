Read full article on original website
Related
“A Night with 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,” October 28
Friday, October 28, 7 p.m. The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL. With its unforgettable songs including "Lucy in the Sky with the Diamonds," "With a Little Help from My Friends," "When I'm Sixty-Four," and the iconic title tune, the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band will be celebrated in an October 28 concert event at Moline's Spotlight Theatre, as nearly a dozen gifted local musicians perform the classic LP cover to cover in Act I, and treat guests to other, additionally beloved Beatles hits in Act II.
KEN mode, October 21
Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of their 2022 album Null, a work that Distorted Sound magazine praised for being "as effective and affecting at its most chaotic as it is at its most methodical," the post-hardcore and noise-rock musicians of KEN mode headline an October 21 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest recording inspiring Blabbermouth.net to state that "given an honest chance, KEN mode will blow minds with albums like Null."
“Selections from Jewish Composers: Music from the Holocaust,” October 30
German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Held in conjunction with the venue's exhibition Witness to the Holocaust: The Mattes Family Letters, Davenport's German American Heritage Center will, on October 28, host the in-person concert program Selections from Jewish Composers: Music from the Holocaust, an intimate recital that finds two members of the Mattes family – Daniel and Debbi – performing a selection of music from the Holocaust on cello and piano.
Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, Named to Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean's List
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 17, 2022) — Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, has been named to the President's List for the Summer 2022 quarter at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade-point average (GPA) at least 3.75, in their most recent quarter, for a minimum of four credit hours.
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, October 29
Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. Legendary heavy metal artists who were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, the musicians of Judas Priest bring their national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on October 29, the hugely influential, Grammy-winning rockers currently celebrating, as her tour title states, “50 Heavy Metal Years.”
Garron Bowers of Cambridge, Illinois, Among University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Summer 2022 Graduates
LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN (October 17, 2022) — The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed) Cambridge, IL. Garron Bowers, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major. UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the...
Knox College Interpreters Give Asylum Seekers a Voice
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (October 17, 2022) — Asylum-seekers from Venezuela who arrived in Texas and were sent to Martha's Vineyard seem far removed from Knox College's Galesburg campus. But students minoring in Spanish translation and interpretation became part of the recent top news story. Robin Ragan, professor of Spanish, has...
