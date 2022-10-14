Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of their 2022 album Null, a work that Distorted Sound magazine praised for being "as effective and affecting at its most chaotic as it is at its most methodical," the post-hardcore and noise-rock musicians of KEN mode headline an October 21 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest recording inspiring Blabbermouth.net to state that "given an honest chance, KEN mode will blow minds with albums like Null."

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO