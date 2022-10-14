Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on Tuesday. An attorney had requested a “reasonable” bail for Robert Telles, who the criminal complaint said was “lying in wait” when he killed newspaper reporter Jeff German.
Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
news3lv.com
Suspect in Henderson police shooting due in court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of pointing a rifle at Henderson police is due in court. According to the arrest report, 19-year-old Mark Ellsworth's mother called 911, saying her son was having a mental health breakdown. When officers arrived, the house was on fire, and Ellsworth came...
Man stabbed to death during fight; suspect at large
Police received calls from a business near Rainbow and Washington about a man who was suffering from stab wounds. According to Metro, the man had been involved in an altercation with another man at a nearby business when the second man stabbed him.
Footage released of police shooting, arrest of suspect accused of killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released footage Monday showing a police shooting that killed 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai and the subsequent arrest of a suspect last week. Officer Thai was one of two officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call just after 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Flamingo Road near […]
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas officer's fatal shooting, suspect's arrest
The man accused of killing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai fired 18 rounds from an AK-47 pistol, Asst. Sheriff Andy Walsh revealed on Monday.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chinatown area of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting reported last month in Las Vegas's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He's identified as the...
Picture shows accused Las Vegas child murderer choking victim’s sister, 7, prosecutors say
The sister of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer drew a picture of her brother’s accused killer choking her, which was shown to a grand jury, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Robert Telles denied bail after asking to be released from jail
The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.
news3lv.com
Shooting investigation underway near Nellis, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at a residence near the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. It was reported around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday. A local school is currently in lockdown as an abundance...
news3lv.com
Man dressed as woman accused of using stolen IDs, making threats at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is facing several charges after police say he tried to get on multiple flights at Harry Reid Airport with stolen IDs and then made terrorist threats Sunday. According to an arrest report, officers say they responded to Terminal 3 after TSA staff reported...
news3lv.com
Police search for suspect following fatal stabbing in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the west Las Vegas valley Monday morning. The incident was reported in the 800 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard, near the U.S. 95 freeway, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. According to police, the victim and the suspect...
news3lv.com
One dead following argument in central valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada corrections director hears community concerns as department investigates prisoner escape
Las Vegas police: Suspect fired 18 shots at officers, killing Officer Truong Thai. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared more information about a shooting that killed an officer in the line of duty last week. Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until...
Coverage: Remembering, honoring Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
KTNV has been following events since the domestic disturbance where LVMPD officer Truong Thai was shot, and later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Woman Secretly Called 911 After This Las Vegas Man Kidnapped Her and Her Children: Police
Police say a Las Vegas man kidnapped a woman and her three children, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal. The mother, who was publicly unidentified, managed to get this on law enforcement radar by secretly calling 911 while in the car with defendant Justin Junius Carter, 34, police claim.
Police: Man stabbed to death over 'property dispute' near Rainbow, Washington
A man was stabbed to death over what police believe to be a "property dispute" near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas.
Family remembers slain Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
For the first time, we're hearing from family members of Officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed last week. Thai's father says he's in awe of his son's dedication to the community.
news3lv.com
Man arrested after making threats to local high school under former student name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of making school shooting threats under a different name to a local Las Vegas high school last week. Noah Delponso was arrested at his residence on Tuesday, October 11, after police linked him to threats posted online the day before.
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
