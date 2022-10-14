ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Man accused in death of Las Vegas reporter denied bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on Tuesday. An attorney had requested a “reasonable” bail for Robert Telles, who the criminal complaint said was “lying in wait” when he killed newspaper reporter Jeff German.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in Henderson police shooting due in court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of pointing a rifle at Henderson police is due in court. According to the arrest report, 19-year-old Mark Ellsworth's mother called 911, saying her son was having a mental health breakdown. When officers arrived, the house was on fire, and Ellsworth came...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chinatown area of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting reported last month in Las Vegas's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He's identified as the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shooting investigation underway near Nellis, Hacienda

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at a residence near the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. It was reported around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday. A local school is currently in lockdown as an abundance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead following argument in central valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
LAS VEGAS, NV

