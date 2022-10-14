ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning

Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two townhomes caught fire leaving occupants displaced

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating multiple units that were on fire and displaced an unknown number of people. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the 4 a.m. fire Monday morning at 2720 N 1st St. The LFR said that when crews arrived they reported heavy fire.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Cited For Deadly Motorcycle Crash

A Lincoln woman has been cited in connection with a motorcycle crash that killed a man on September 24 at NW 19th and West O Street. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says around 8:00 Tuesday morning 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman cited for marijuana following deadly motorcycle crash on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on September 24. LPD told Channel 8 Tuesday morning that citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams

BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Two Men and a Truck Turns Costumes Into Boxtumes

Moving company Two Men and a Truck is offering families boxes to make Halloween more affordable. These costumes, or “boxtumes,” as Two Men and a Truck lovingly calls them, are ways that residents can have a fun Halloween without breaking the bank. “It’s a very minimal cost fee;...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Beware of porch pirates after Lincoln man’s package stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the holiday season approaching, more and more packages are being delivered to front doors across Lincoln. And that also means porch pirates will be on the prowl. On Saturday, a viewer sent Channel 8 a video of one such scallywag walking up to his...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking

A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy