klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles blaze in frigid temps for second straight morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln early Tuesday morning. The first report came in just after 4:30 a.m. A caller said flames were coming from the second story of a home at 1845 South 27th Street. Four people...
klkntv.com
Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That total consists of $250,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to contents. LFR said the fire spread to the attic of two two-story units before it was contained.
News Channel Nebraska
Two townhomes caught fire leaving occupants displaced
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating multiple units that were on fire and displaced an unknown number of people. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the 4 a.m. fire Monday morning at 2720 N 1st St. The LFR said that when crews arrived they reported heavy fire.
WOWT
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Cited For Deadly Motorcycle Crash
A Lincoln woman has been cited in connection with a motorcycle crash that killed a man on September 24 at NW 19th and West O Street. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says around 8:00 Tuesday morning 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman cited for marijuana following deadly motorcycle crash on O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on September 24. LPD told Channel 8 Tuesday morning that citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams
BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
klin.com
Two Men and a Truck Turns Costumes Into Boxtumes
Moving company Two Men and a Truck is offering families boxes to make Halloween more affordable. These costumes, or “boxtumes,” as Two Men and a Truck lovingly calls them, are ways that residents can have a fun Halloween without breaking the bank. “It’s a very minimal cost fee;...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman’s car found totaled four minutes after being stolen in armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were arrested in Omaha in connection to the armed robbery of a vehicle in Lincoln and multiple drive-by shootings in Omaha, Lincoln Police say. On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was parking her 2022 Mazda CX-9 when a red Ford Fusion...
klkntv.com
Beware of porch pirates after Lincoln man’s package stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the holiday season approaching, more and more packages are being delivered to front doors across Lincoln. And that also means porch pirates will be on the prowl. On Saturday, a viewer sent Channel 8 a video of one such scallywag walking up to his...
klkntv.com
‘Trick or Tree’: Free tree distribution in Lancaster County scheduled for Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Homeowners in Lincoln and Lancaster County are invited to a free tree distribution on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mahoney Park. “Trick or Tree” is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Woman taken into custody for driving, firing multiple shots into air
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was taken into custody after firing multiple shots into the air near 34th and Martin Sunday. It happened just after midnight. Omaha police said a woman was driving around the area and fired multiple shots into the air. No one was injured. She was...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
klin.com
Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking
A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
KETV.com
Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
klkntv.com
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
kfornow.com
New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.
