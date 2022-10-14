ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Elon Musk Confirms Presence At Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call Wednesday: 5 Questions Shareholders Want Him To Address

Tesla Inc. TSLA is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closes. What Happened: Elon Musk confirmed that he would be on the company’s earnings call, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT, as a live webcast. Musk is expected to deliver the prepared opening remarks before turning it over to CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.
Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why These Apple Analysts Have Reduced Their Price Targets Ahead Of Results

Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings on October 27, 2022. Analysts expect the company reporting earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $88.9 billion. However, several analysts lowered price targets on Apple recently. On Monday, Erik Woodring at Morgan Stanley lowered price target on Apple from...
Looking Into Ally Financial's Recent Short Interest

Ally Financial's ALLY short percent of float has risen 8.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.49 million shares sold short, which is 4.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Roku's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
REITs Continue To Rally On Greater-Than-Expected Inflationary Data

The major real estate investment trusts (REITs) started to rally after the Oct. 13, 2022, consumer price index report from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, despite the slightly hotter-than-expected September inflation number of 8.2% year-over-year figure versus the expected 8.1% year-over-year. The previous month had come in at 8.3%. Core inflation hit 6.6%, although estimates had been at 6.5%. August hit a rate of 6.3%, so this move up is concerning.
Why Paramount Global Shares Are Rising Following Netflix's Earnings Report

Several notable names in the streaming and entertainment sector, including Paramount Global Class B PARA, are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and reported global streaming paid net additions of 2.41 million. Global streaming paid memberships grew 4.5% year over year.
