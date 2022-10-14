Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Elon Musk Confirms Presence At Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call Wednesday: 5 Questions Shareholders Want Him To Address
Tesla Inc. TSLA is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closes. What Happened: Elon Musk confirmed that he would be on the company’s earnings call, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT, as a live webcast. Musk is expected to deliver the prepared opening remarks before turning it over to CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
Apple To $177? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Opendoor Technologies By About 71%
Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $180 to $177. Apple shares rose 1.1% to $139.95 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $40 to $35. Patterson Companies shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.22 on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Bill.com Holdings,...
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why These Apple Analysts Have Reduced Their Price Targets Ahead Of Results
Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings on October 27, 2022. Analysts expect the company reporting earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $88.9 billion. However, several analysts lowered price targets on Apple recently. On Monday, Erik Woodring at Morgan Stanley lowered price target on Apple from...
China-Related Headwinds Force Chip Analyst To Slash Expectations on Lam Research, Applied Materials
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Applied Materials, Inc AMAT and slashed to a $90 price target, down from $150. Rakesh maintained a Buy on Lam Research Corp LRCX with a $400 price target, down from $650. He saw significant near-term headwinds for WFE in 2023, primarily tied...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
Will The Bear Market Rally Rebound To 4,000? Why This Wall Street Strategist Says Yes
Inflation has peaked and could rapidly decline next year, according to Morgan Stanley MS equity strategist Michael Wilson, who called the recent consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) reports a possible "trap" for "inflation bulls." "The 200-WEEK moving average is a serious floor of support until companies...
Why Ticker Symbols Mean Very Little: Three Tech Giants Versus An Obscure Stock
The S&P 500 continues to do battle with the weekly 200 simple moving average, a critical level that will determine if we see a repeat of 2000 and 2008 or a revival of a bull market. In which direction the price will go is anyone’s guess. My bias is always...
Looking Into Ally Financial's Recent Short Interest
Ally Financial's ALLY short percent of float has risen 8.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.49 million shares sold short, which is 4.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Roku's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Warner Bros. Discovery Analyst Slashes 3Q Estimates Citing FX Headwinds, Tougher Comps
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated the Hold on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD. Martin cut her 3Q22 revenue, operating income, and EPS estimates for WBD. She reduced her advertising revenue estimate by 10% (to down 9% Y/Y) to reflect WBD guidance of high single to low double-digit declines, owing to current scatter market softness.
REITs Continue To Rally On Greater-Than-Expected Inflationary Data
The major real estate investment trusts (REITs) started to rally after the Oct. 13, 2022, consumer price index report from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, despite the slightly hotter-than-expected September inflation number of 8.2% year-over-year figure versus the expected 8.1% year-over-year. The previous month had come in at 8.3%. Core inflation hit 6.6%, although estimates had been at 6.5%. August hit a rate of 6.3%, so this move up is concerning.
Why Paramount Global Shares Are Rising Following Netflix's Earnings Report
Several notable names in the streaming and entertainment sector, including Paramount Global Class B PARA, are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and reported global streaming paid net additions of 2.41 million. Global streaming paid memberships grew 4.5% year over year.
