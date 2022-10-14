Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
whtc.com
Holland Police Log October 17-18, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
Jack E Himebook
Jack E Himebook, age 89, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation for Jack will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland 49424. A funeral service will occur Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grace Fellowship Church OPC, 435 West Main #30, Zeeland, MI 49464. A burial will occur at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
whtc.com
Zeeland City Council to Consider Renovation of Sligh Factory Tonight
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 17, 2022) – The dream of a 45 to 50-unit apartment building on the site of a former furniture factory in Zeeland could take another step towards reality tonight. The city council will consider during its biweekly meeting a development and reimbursement agreement with Geenen...
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car, dragged for several blocks
Witnesses told police the man was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks before becoming disentangled from the vehicle.
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
whtc.com
Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman
Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman, age 95, of Holland passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Jayne was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was very involved in the Sunday School class for seniors. Jayne had a love for singing, she was in the church choir and sang many solos.
whtc.com
Avelo Airlines to suspend flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers due to hurricane damage in FL
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Avelo Airlines is suspending their newly announced non-stop Fort Myers flight due to destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. An Avelo Airlines made the announcement on Tuesday, October 18. This will include routes out of Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport, Capitol Region International Airport out of...
Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131
WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
Five Kalamazoo County trails to get immersed in fall foliage
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Kalamazoo County offers a variety of trails to experience the oranges, yellows and reds of the changing seasons. From the 33-mile-long trail that connects Kalamazoo to South Haven to shorter loops at parks and natural areas in the Kalamazoo and Portage area, the opportunities abound to seek out fresh air and autumn sights.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Sparta man arrested after police pursuit
A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer, bus crashes in ditch & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department released through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. Full story: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer...
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
WWMTCw
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Comments / 1