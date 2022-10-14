ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

whtc.com

Holland Police Log October 17-18, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Jack E Himebook

Jack E Himebook, age 89, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation for Jack will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland 49424. A funeral service will occur Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grace Fellowship Church OPC, 435 West Main #30, Zeeland, MI 49464. A burial will occur at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland City Council to Consider Renovation of Sligh Factory Tonight

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 17, 2022) – The dream of a 45 to 50-unit apartment building on the site of a former furniture factory in Zeeland could take another step towards reality tonight. The city council will consider during its biweekly meeting a development and reimbursement agreement with Geenen...
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman

Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman, age 95, of Holland passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Jayne was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was very involved in the Sunday School class for seniors. Jayne had a love for singing, she was in the church choir and sang many solos.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131

WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Five Kalamazoo County trails to get immersed in fall foliage

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Kalamazoo County offers a variety of trails to experience the oranges, yellows and reds of the changing seasons. From the 33-mile-long trail that connects Kalamazoo to South Haven to shorter loops at parks and natural areas in the Kalamazoo and Portage area, the opportunities abound to seek out fresh air and autumn sights.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Community Policy