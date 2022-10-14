Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues

Read full article on original website
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail ballots
The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator. The...
N.J. Immigrant advocacy groups outraged over postponed vote on temporary workers’ rights bill
Immigrant rights advocacy groups in New Jersey are expressing outrage after the state Senate postponed a vote on a bill that supporters say would better protect temporary workers in the Garden State. The proposal, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” has been in the works for several years....
Faith-based groups hitting the road to encourage Pennsylvanians to vote
The Freedom Express starts this week in Philadelphia with plans to travel to more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties. The bus tour will urge people to vote in a state that could be crucial to the midterms nationwide. The group is mindful of the separation of church and state, said...
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race...
Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pa. governor’s race
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. When Melissa Reed became CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone in 2016, she had one goal: to expand access to reproductive health care in Pennsylvania. “I want to make sure that Pennsylvania can continue to provide [abortion] care to whomever needs it regardless of...
Pennsylvania moves to limit PFAS in drinking water
Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board on Thursday voted 15-3 in favor of a Department of Environmental Protection proposal to establish limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues including some cancers.
Fetterman receives more, smaller donations. Oz supported by personal loans and outside spending
This story originally appeared on WESA. Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to raise and spend substantially more money than his Republican counterpart, Mehmet Oz. But spending by outside groups have ensured that Oz remains competitive this fall. Fetterman’s campaign received more than $22 million in contributions from July to...
Del. Dems urged to boycott Return Day parade carriages from Confederate flag-flying museum
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The flying of a Confederate flag at a Delaware museum and a town’s nearly $25,000 grant to the facility will change the flavor of one of the state’s cherished and unique political traditions – Return Day.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
In Pa. county jails, people with mental illness are routinely met with pepper spray and stun guns
This story originally appeared on WITF. When police found Ishmail Thompson, he was standing naked outside a Dauphin County hotel, where he had just punched a man. A mental health specialist working with the county prison said Thompson should be sent to a hospital for psychiatric care. But at the...
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge’s tone that day...
Members of PA-TF1 return to Philadelphia from Southwest Florida
After two weeks in the southeastern United States, most of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has returned home to Philadelphia. Task Force 1 includes members of the Philadelphia Fire Department and other first responders from across the state who are specially trained in urban search-and-rescue efforts. For this mission, the team included technical search specialists, structural engineers, doctors, canines and canine handlers, and experts in hazardous materials and other related fields.
Pennsylvania prisoners are giving their own money to families impacted by gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A group of Pennsylvania prisoners, many of them serving life sentences for gun crimes, is pooling together their own funds to help Philadelphia families who lose a child to gun violence.
New Jersey college students support proposal to eliminate work requirement for SNAP benefits
The New Jersey Senate has advanced a proposal that some college students said would help tackle food insecurity on campuses across the state. State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would eliminate a work requirement for low-income students seeking SNAP benefits, also known as “food stamps.”. Currently, most students...
Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The U.S. Supreme Court for now has tossed out former President Trump’s objections to the way the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is handling the seizure of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The court’s action was announced even as the Jan. 6 committee was conducting...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the...
How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and the Conspiracy Theory of Everything
At a recent Trump rally in Ohio, ominous music played under the former president’s speech as the crowd simultaneously raised their index fingers in the air. To people in the know, the music sounded identical to the QAnon theme song, and it elicited the conspiracy theory salute. It also signaled Trump’s overt embrace of the conspiracy theory and its supporters.
