Chicopee grant for sewer work offers some help to a huge project (Editorial)
City officials in Chicopee can’t be blamed for accepting a $4.5 million grant to help pay for wastewater cleanup. Residents can’t be blamed for saying, “well, that’s nice, but ...”. A grant that size is significant. As expressed by Quinn Lonczak, project supervisor for the wastewater...
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Westfield utility inks agreement for hydropower as winter supply crunch looms
WESTFIELD — Westfield Gas & Electric is entering into an agreement with FirstLight Power and Energy New England to purchase more than 7 gigawatt-hours of energy from two hydroelectric facilities in Connecticut. WG&E and 12 other municipal energy utilities in Massachusetts are signing onto the annual 110 gigawatt-hour agreement...
DEC: Bear that ate donkey no threat to humans
CLAVERACK—A black bear in search of a pre-hibernation meal killed a pet miniature donkey in its pen overnight, October 3. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports being notified October 4 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a black bear attacked and killed a miniature donkey in its fenced-in enclosure the night before.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Oct. 9 to Oct. 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. There were 55 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,242-square-foot home on Strong Street in Easthampton that sold for $360,000.
After bear break-ins Great Barrington approves ban on feeding wildlife; fines up to $200
The Board of Health in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, has adopted a regulation against feeding wildlife, whether it's on purpose or unintentional. The idea is to stop human behavior that draws wildlife, especially bears, into neighborhoods. Bears will eat out of unsecured trash cans, or plastic dumpsters, which they can break...
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
PVTA gets $67.5 million jolt in federal, state funding for electric buses, chargers and workforce training
SPRINGFIELD — The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will add four new electric buses to its fleet of 12 and add 20 new and faster plug-in chargers at its operations and maintenance center which only has six smaller devices now thanks to $67.5 million in state and federal funding announced Tuesday.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 16, 2022 edition
Albert F. Lepore to Domenick R. Pisano and Susan Pisano, 13 Princeton Ave., $250,000. Alycar Investments to Della Ripa Real Estate, 17 Liberty St., $268,890.
Police close off Gay Street in Palmer for ongoing investigation
An ongoing investigation has shut down a section of Gay Street in Palmer, police say. State police and the Palmer Police Department closed off the street due to an ongoing investigation, according to a state police statement at 11:24 a.m. Gay Street is in the middle of town, close to...
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
Man pleads not guilty to fire that damaged Berkshires restaurant
A man has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire that damaged a popular restaurant in the Berkshires. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Jerry Sebastino pleaded not guilty Monday in Berkshire Superior Court. The former employee of the Old Forge restaurant in Lanesborough faced one...
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Reminder: Berkshire County Superstore Accepting Online SNAP EBT Payments
With the pandemic in the rearview (kind of) many folks throughout Berkshire County are still feeling the financial effects that COVID caused over these past two-plus years. Some families have to prioritize which bills to pay in a given month while others have had to set up payment plans. Other Berkshire County families are having a difficult time finding affordable housing while current renters and/or homeowners can barely pay their rents or mortgages. With the colder temperatures settling in, some Berkshire County folks will surely have to go on fuel assistance this winter. Then there is the food aspect.
