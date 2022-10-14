ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, MA

columbiapaper.com

DEC: Bear that ate donkey no threat to humans

CLAVERACK—A black bear in search of a pre-hibernation meal killed a pet miniature donkey in its pen overnight, October 3. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports being notified October 4 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a black bear attacked and killed a miniature donkey in its fenced-in enclosure the night before.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WSBS

Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)

Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man pleads not guilty to fire that damaged Berkshires restaurant

A man has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire that damaged a popular restaurant in the Berkshires. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Jerry Sebastino pleaded not guilty Monday in Berkshire Superior Court. The former employee of the Old Forge restaurant in Lanesborough faced one...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WSBS

Reminder: Berkshire County Superstore Accepting Online SNAP EBT Payments

With the pandemic in the rearview (kind of) many folks throughout Berkshire County are still feeling the financial effects that COVID caused over these past two-plus years. Some families have to prioritize which bills to pay in a given month while others have had to set up payment plans. Other Berkshire County families are having a difficult time finding affordable housing while current renters and/or homeowners can barely pay their rents or mortgages. With the colder temperatures settling in, some Berkshire County folks will surely have to go on fuel assistance this winter. Then there is the food aspect.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
