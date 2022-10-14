ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Ann Elinor Horvereid

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Ann Elinor Horvereid (nee Dingmann), 89, of Sun City, AZ (originally of Minneapolis, MN) napped peacefully away August 30, 2022. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Survived by children, Krista, Jon (Olga), and Karen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Minnesota and the Netherlands; siblings Barbara and Mike; numerous nieces and nephews and their children; and her dear friend Sparky. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Hilda; son Steven, son-in-law Achilleas: brothers Philip, Jay, and Daniel; sisters Mary and Joan; countless other friends and loved ones. Retired from Honeywell, she enjoyed life in Sun City where she played bridge, pinochle, and other games of all sorts whenever she could. She also enjoyed water aerobics for as long as she was able. Ann, Mama, Nina, you are loved and are sorely missed. Formal services and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will take place in 2023. An informal celebration of life for local friends, neighbors, and family, will be held October 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 14636 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ.

