Erie, PA

Man in custody after driving into tree on Washington and W. 8th St. in Erie

By Jade Burns
 4 days ago

An overnight accident in Erie left one man in custody.

Calls went out around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a car into a tree. The accident happened in the 800 block of Washington Place and West 8th Street in Erie.

Woman drives up to mandatory DWI class allegedly while DWI, is arrested

Police reportedly took the driver into custody. No injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.

