ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

A record high number of organs transplanted in NJ in September

NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ stink bug home invasion is now underway

As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
94.5 PST

More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
ALABAMA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday

PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy