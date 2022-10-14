Read full article on original website
New possible link to cancer cluster at Colonia H.S. in Woodbridge, NJ
Questions continues about possible contamination at Colonia High School in Woodbridge. The mother of two students, who also is an environmental scientist, did her own testing of dust, window caulk and soil samples from the school, and says there is evidence of toxic chemicals present. Edyta Komorek presented her findings,...
Legionnaires’ disease bacteria found in Trenton, NJ drinking water
TRENTON — The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been detected in the water of homes in several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works and state officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves. Five cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death, have been reported in Hamilton...
Ridgewood, NJ hospital improperly tossed post-COVID test patient instructions
RIDGEWOOD — The Valley Hospital, the nonprofit medical facility at the center of Valley Health System in the Bergen County area, is providing information to patients in the event they should experience identity theft as a result of a COVID-19 documentation mishap. A frequently asked questions page maintained by...
The Most Pretty Winter Town In New Jersey Has Been Named
To some, it's a dreadful statement, and to others, the thoughts of cold weather, snow, and bundling up in your warmest sweater is something they look forward to. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of winter, especially after spending the last few years living in the mountains. That being said,...
A record high number of organs transplanted in NJ in September
NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
NJ files massive lawsuit against big oil companies
The state of New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade association alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about climate change, and the impact fossil fuels released into the atmosphere would have on global warming. During a news...
Certain Mercer County towns advised to take precautions with household water after Legionella bacteria found
The New Jersey Department of Health is asking people in certain Mercer County towns to take extra safety precautions when it comes to their household water after an investigation found Legionella bacteria.
NJ stink bug home invasion is now underway
As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
wrnjradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Warren County non-poultry flock
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) confirmed the state’s second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 in a Warren County non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry). The...
Hunterdon County Sheriff providing security officers for 3 NJ schools
EAST AMWELL — The Hunterdon County Sheriff's Office is providing armed security for three schools in the area as a stopgap measure. The schools include the East Amwell School District, Hunterdon County Vocational, and Delaware Valley Regional High School. Sheriff Frederick Brown told New Jersey 101.5 that the schools...
There are actually 4 regions to New Jersey
Let me settle the debate once and for all. Yes, there is a North Jersey and a South Jersey. Yes, they are very different. When North Jersey folks go to "the city," they are headed into Manhattan. When South Jersey goes to "the city," it's Philadelphia, and most just say...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Democratic policies in NJ made it even harder for this minority-owned business
Autumn Urling owns Minority Heritage Mortgage, which was called First Prestige Mortgage when she started the business 24 years ago in Newark. In 2007 she moved the business to Montclair and has been happily serving the public since then. The challenges she has faced have been in line with so...
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Off-season at the Jersey Shore is a treat
Even if it's not a seafood festival or a fall beach concert, the Jersey Shore in October is worth the trip. If you live there you know how glorious it can be to have the shore virtually to yourself, especially during the middle of the week. Most of us go...
Dog on flight from Puerto Rico to NJ went missing for a month
NEWARK — A 6-year-old foster dog named Sukie, who ran away from her crate at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving in New Jersey from a shelter in Puerto Rico, has been found after going missing for a month. According to Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico, Sukie was...
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday
PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
