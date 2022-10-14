New York Hall of Science gears up for grand reopening

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — The New York Hall of Science is fully reopening on Saturday, having finally repaired all damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in 2021.

There are two new exhibits that will be featured during the grand reopening. The science museum’s CEO, Margaret Honey, joined New York Living on Friday to give more details.

