ndsu.edu
NDSU welcomes malt quality and food fermentation specialist
Zhao Jin has joined the NDSU Department of Plant Sciences as an assistant professor in the cereal and food science program. Her responsibilities will include leading the malt quality and food fermentation research program, and teaching malting and brewing and cereal technology courses. Jin earned her master’s degree and doctorate...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
fargoinc.com
Women You Should Know: Emily Buckingham of F45 Studio
Emily Buckingham wants you to strive through the chaos. She is the owner of F45 Studio, which she started with her husband only a few months ago. Moving to and starting a business in a new community with a young family is tricky, but with set guidelines, a strict schedule and help from new neighbors, they are making it work.
valleynewslive.com
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
kvrr.com
NDSU cuts the ribbon on “world class” Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University cuts the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex. The $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.
fargoinc.com
Commercial & Industrial Cleaning: Mirela Halilovic, Ambassador Cleaning
See why Ambassador Cleaning has become Fargo-Moorhead’s go-to source for reliable, trustworthy, professional cleaning. Ambassador Cleaning provides specialized cleaning, detailing, janitorial and daily or nightly maintenance services for companies of all sizes. They also provide the largest cleaning services throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area, which includes office and building cleaning, floor polishing and other general and detailing services.
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo seeking comment on proposed pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to give their input on a proposed pedestrian bridge near Fargo’s City Hall. The proposed bridge would be built over Second Street North and the adjacent floodwall near City Hall. According to the project website, its purpose is to...
valleynewslive.com
$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex. The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.
valleynewslive.com
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While Dallas Donahue recovers in a hospital after a severe crash, friends and family gathered on Sunday to raise money and support for him through a car and bike show at the Scheels Arena. Donahue was placed into a medically induced coma, but now is awake and alert.
kvrr.com
Local organizations collab in Movers for Mutts
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue teams up with Two Men and a Truck for an open-house adoption event. They are trying to raise awareness to rescue animals in the local community. Not only are they looking for people to adopt or foster dogs, they’re also...
KFYR-TV
NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win. At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.
247Sports
NDSU vs. South Dakota State Preview
Even writing this feels odd. Everyone knows what this game is. Everyone understands what the stakes are. It's the first matchup between the #1 and #2 teams in the country in Fargodome history. It's Jacks vs. Bison. It's the marker. It's everyone in the Dome vs. Coach Stig. Even if...
Second-half surge leads SDSU past NDSU
South Dakota State dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State, 16-0, to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
valleynewslive.com
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
kvrr.com
Suspect arrested in swatting prank at Barnesville High School
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately and the person...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
thefmextra.com
Fewer lanes, more parking?
The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
trfradio.com
Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi
A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages
(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
