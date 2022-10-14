ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix (AZ) Fire Department’s New E-One HP 95 Platforms Are Part of Eight-Unit Order

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center

On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight

After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

EV model plane club hosts national competition

In the far reaches of East Mesa, planes buzz overhead but on a smaller scale. The Arizona Model Aviators flies out of the Superstition Air Park located at Levee Drive in Mesa. Tim Dickey, board member for the Arizona Model Aviators, said the club represents a lifelong interest for everyone involved in building and flying into the wild, blue yonder.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler joins SRP’s Roosevelt Dam project

Water is such a precious resource that some Valley cities, including Chandler, are paying tens of thousands of dollars just for the possibility of increasing their supply for a limited time. Chandler City Council voted to pay more than $61,000 to be part of a Salt River Project study that...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap

A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix

If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City settles lawsuit, now owns downtown garage

The City of Chandler has settled a lawsuit and taken possession of the parking garage behind the LOOK Dine-In Cinema downtown. The Overstreet Parking Garage opened in 2019 and the city had planned on purchasing it. However, the builder of the garage claimed the city missed a deadline to complete the purchase and wanted to hold on to the property and continue to lease it to the city.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy