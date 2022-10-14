Phoenix (AZ) Fire Department’s New E-One HP 95 Platforms Are Part of Eight-Unit Order

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center
On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
ABC 15 News
Businesses evacuated, neighborhood asked to shelter in place amid gas leak
GLENDALE, AZ — Businesses were evacuated, several blocks were closed, and a neighborhood was asked to shelter in place after a crash caused a gas leak Sunday night. Crews responded to the area of 43rd and Olive avenues after a car crashed into a natural gas pipe station. There...
DPS conducting targeted enforcement in lieu of failed Safety Corridor program
ABC15 and the Operation Safe Roads team continue to investigate the pilot 'Safety Corridor' program.
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
Possible water solutions for Rio Verde Foothills residents
At the end of August, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted against it. Attorney Elizabeth Shaffer just recently issued an appeal.
East Valley Tribune
Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
'We'll be here as long as it takes:' Sunnyslope community unites to help apartment fire victims
PHOENIX — One week after a large apartment fire left almost 100 people with just the clothes on their backs, neighbors in Sunnyslope collected donations for the families. One-by-one, bag by bag, people came to Norton Park in north Phoenix to lend a helping hand. "We care about our...
East Valley Tribune
EV model plane club hosts national competition
In the far reaches of East Mesa, planes buzz overhead but on a smaller scale. The Arizona Model Aviators flies out of the Superstition Air Park located at Levee Drive in Mesa. Tim Dickey, board member for the Arizona Model Aviators, said the club represents a lifelong interest for everyone involved in building and flying into the wild, blue yonder.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler joins SRP’s Roosevelt Dam project
Water is such a precious resource that some Valley cities, including Chandler, are paying tens of thousands of dollars just for the possibility of increasing their supply for a limited time. Chandler City Council voted to pay more than $61,000 to be part of a Salt River Project study that...
East Valley Tribune
Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap
A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
ABC 15 News
Two injured in single-vehicle wrong-way crash along US 60 near Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a wrong-way crash in the West Valley overnight. The crash occurred late Saturday night along US 60 near Loop 303 in Surprise. DPS says a single vehicle was headed in the wrong direction when it struck a guardrail near 163rd...
AZFamily
Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday. Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles...
As Phoenix housing market is hot, sellers can capitalize with this advice
PHOENIX — As the housing market in Phoenix continues to sizzle, it's wise to stay strong against competitive sellers. Jennie Richau with Brokers Hub Realty shares secrets to increasing your home's value in today's market with just a few simple pieces of advice. "It went from sellers not really...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
East Valley Tribune
City settles lawsuit, now owns downtown garage
The City of Chandler has settled a lawsuit and taken possession of the parking garage behind the LOOK Dine-In Cinema downtown. The Overstreet Parking Garage opened in 2019 and the city had planned on purchasing it. However, the builder of the garage claimed the city missed a deadline to complete the purchase and wanted to hold on to the property and continue to lease it to the city.
Phoenix VA looking to hire 500 employees
The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to hire thousands of employees nationwide to combat a shortage of healthcare workers.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
