Phoenix (AZ) Fire Department’s New E-One HP 95 Platforms Are Part of Eight-Unit Order

The City of Chandler has settled a lawsuit and taken possession of the parking garage behind the LOOK Dine-In Cinema downtown. The Overstreet Parking Garage opened in 2019 and the city had planned on purchasing it. However, the builder of the garage claimed the city missed a deadline to complete the purchase and wanted to hold on to the property and continue to lease it to the city.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO