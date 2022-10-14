ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Chancellor Glenn Boyce releases statement on death of Ole Miss student

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce released a statement on Monday following the death of junior Walker Fielder on Sunday morning. Boyce offered condolences to Fielder’s family and thanked the Oxford Police Department for their quick response to the tragedy. OPD identified Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland of Collierville, Tennessee...
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
hottytoddy.com

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run

The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
MyArkLaMiss

1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said. Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested by Monday in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday […]
Oxford Eagle

Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar

On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
WALA-TV FOX10

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin makes an appearance in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Auburn Tigers are off this week, but head coach Bryan Harsin is still working hard. After an appearance Monday morning in Birmingham, coach Harsin made the four hour trip to Mobile to speak for the C-Spire 1st and 10 club. But he wasn’t just here...
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss, Texas A&M kick set for 6:30 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s game vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 29 has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will be...
WRBL News 3

First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
Oxford Eagle

Judkins, Ivey earn SEC weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –For the fifth consecutive week, Ole Miss football found its way on the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards list. Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Week, joined by Defensive Lineman of the Week Jared Ivey, the league office announced Monday morning. Judkins’ phenomenal rookie campaign...
thecomeback.com

Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
