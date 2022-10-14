Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Lafayette combine to send 20 swimmers to Mississippi Swimming State Championships
The Oxford and Lafayette swim teams competed in the North Half championships at Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi on Friday with the Chargers finishing third on the girls’ side and second on the boys’, while Lafayette finished sixth on the girls’ side and 11th on the boys’.
Oxford Eagle
Chancellor Glenn Boyce releases statement on death of Ole Miss student
Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce released a statement on Monday following the death of junior Walker Fielder on Sunday morning. Boyce offered condolences to Fielder’s family and thanked the Oxford Police Department for their quick response to the tragedy. OPD identified Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland of Collierville, Tennessee...
actionnews5.com
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
hottytoddy.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said. Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested by Monday in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday […]
Oxford Eagle
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
Oxford Eagle
Second suspect in death of Ole Miss student captured; wrecked truck located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin makes an appearance in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Auburn Tigers are off this week, but head coach Bryan Harsin is still working hard. After an appearance Monday morning in Birmingham, coach Harsin made the four hour trip to Mobile to speak for the C-Spire 1st and 10 club. But he wasn’t just here...
WAPT
Ole Miss transfer WR was out of football; now says place with Ole Miss is "surreal"
Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade said he had an offer pulled while in the transfer portal before landing at Ole Miss and feared he wouldn't get to play again. Now, he says playing with Ole Miss, now ranked seventh in the country by the AP poll and set to play LSU in Baton Rouge on national TV this weekend, has been surreal.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss, Texas A&M kick set for 6:30 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s game vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 29 has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will be...
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
Oxford Eagle
Judkins, Ivey earn SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –For the fifth consecutive week, Ole Miss football found its way on the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards list. Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Week, joined by Defensive Lineman of the Week Jared Ivey, the league office announced Monday morning. Judkins’ phenomenal rookie campaign...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
thecomeback.com
Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
WLOX
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss junior Walker Fielder was a Madison native. His 21st birthday was on Saturday, October 15. He was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of the following day. While there will be more details in the coming days and weeks about the incident in Oxford, we wanted to learn more about who Walker Fielder was.
Oxford Eagle
SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville jets to the Bayou for SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is off to Baton Rouge to highlight the SEC West showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU. The show will originate from LSU’s campus from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced later this week.
‘We Don't Have a Run Defense Within Eight Miles’: Head Coach Lane Kiffin on Defensive Struggles
Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin discusses defensive mistakes and players stepping up against the Auburn Tigers.
