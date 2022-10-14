Read full article on original website
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
The Watch What Happens Live host shared which dating apps he's on over the weekend during a BravoCon 2022 "Ask Andy" Fan event co-hosted by Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Andy Cohen is looking to double date with pal Anderson Cooper. The Watch What Happens Live host gave an update on his love life this weekend at BravoCon 2022 during an "Ask Andy" even co-hosted by the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. At one point, a fan turned one of Cohen's signature questions back on...
Selma Blair's DWTS Costars Reveal 'Unadulterated Shock' by Her Exit: 'She Lights Up This Competition'
The Cruel Intentions actress dropped out of the competition following Monday night's performance due to complications from MS Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars castmates had nothing but good things to say about her following her shocking exit from the competition on Monday. After Blair's self-elimination on Monday night's episode, the competitors shared their love and support for the Cruel Intentions star, who was forced to leave the show due complications from her ongoing journey with multiple sclerosis. "It was [a] shock, pure unadulterated shock. I heard nothing about it going into...
Selma Blair's Inspiring Dancing with the Stars Journey, in Her Own Words
The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, broke barriers during her stint on season 31 of the reality series "I am beyond thrilled. Realizing the support of people, when you try, it's changed my life. So, to be here with this group — people I've never even met — this is a thrill. This is so powerful to me." — to Good Morning America the day her casting news was announced ...
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner
"I strongly believe in second chances," Keith McNally wrote on Instagram, explaining that James Corden will no longer be banned from his restaurant James Corden is welcome at New York City's Balthazar again. Restaurant owner Keith McNally said the late-night talk show host, 44, issued an apology to him after McNally, 71, slammed Corden for his alleged behavior in the restaurant. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden on Instagram. "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." He...
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'
"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show!" the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour Carrie Underwood is making her sons proud! On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. In the video, both kids sit on their dad's lap as Isaiah...
DWTS Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas ended Monday night's Dancing with the Stars alone at the top of the leaderboard with a nearly perfect score of 39/40 The stars honored their most memorable years on Monday's Dancing with the Stars in a night filled with emotional dances to mark the halfway point in the season. The 12 remaining celebrities paid tribute to a year that changed their lives and truly opened up about the moments that shaped them. The evening saw some of the season's first 10s given out and, of course,...
MAFS' Dr. Jessica Griffin Marries Jon Francetic on 'Perfect Magical Day': 'One for the Books'
"Our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story," Griffin shared celebrating her wedding to Jon Francetic Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are now husband and wife! The Married at First Sight counselor and season 6 cast mate tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony Sunday held at Ventosa Vineyards in Seneca Lake, NY. Both Griffin and Francetic shared photos on Instagram from their wedding and opened up about what their "perfect magical day" meant to them. "Jon, before you....
90 Day Fiancé: Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' After Destructive Altercation
In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela expressed remorse for smashing Michael’s car but wished he cared more about their marriage It's not looking good for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After last week's confrontation, it appeared their marriage was over. But on this week's episode, Angela seemed to be giving it one last try. "Last night, I was feeling all he's put me through in the past few months," Angela told the cameras. "I got it out ...
RHOC Star Shannon Beador Says She Was 'Not Surprised' by Ex-Husband David Beador's Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Orange County star exclusively tells PEOPLE about how she reacted to her ex-husband's recent divorce news at BravoCon 2022 Shannon Storms Beador was far from shocked when her ex, David Beador, recently filed for divorce from his current wife, only to withdraw his filing days later. "I'm not gonna say I was surprised," the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, exclusively tells PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 inside New York City's Jacob Javits Center. "But I think they might not be getting divorced now." "I think they're back together,"...
James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'
In a pointed Instagram post, restaurant owner Keith McNally said James Corden is "a tiny Cretin of a man" UPDATE: The restaurant owner has said Monday night that James Corden has apologized and he will "immediately rescind" the TV host's ban from the restaurant. James Corden has been "86'd" from a top New York City restaurant. On Monday, Keith McNally, 71 — who owns Balthazar in NYC — slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a...
Selma Blair Drops Out of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'
"I pushed as far as I could," the actress said on Monday's episode of DWTS Selma Blair stepped away from Dancing with the Stars on Monday. The 50-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, decided to bow out of the competition to take care of her body. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair told her partner Sasha Farber in a pre-taped package. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't....
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans a Look into Halloween Decorations Featuring Daughter True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the spooky season!. On Sunday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from a Halloween celebration featuring her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The mom of two began by posting a clip of a haunted house-themed gingerbread...
George Clooney Reflects on Friendship with Julia Roberts: 'The Minute We Met, We Had Fun'
George Clooney and Julia Roberts say a certain three-letter word is the secret to their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. "The minute we met, we had fun," Clooney, 61, told PEOPLE Monday night at the U.S. premiere of their new film, Ticket to Paradise. "The beauty is, when you work with people who take their work seriously and don't take themselves seriously, and that's really fun."
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
